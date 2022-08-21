a movie star walks into the shadows

ATom Hanks himself found it strange that he was offered the role of “Colonel” Tom Parker for the film Elvis, from director Baz Luhrmann. “The first time I went to meet with Baz to talk about ElvisI didn’t understand why the hell he wanted to see me,” says the actor.

On the one hand, the subject did not interest him much. And for another, Hanks is a specialist in good guy roles. The complete opposite of Parker: a mysterious trickster who represented (and, according to some, exploited) the king of rock during his unique career and always under cover of anonymity. Hanks remembers thinking, “I don’t even know what he looked like. I never heard of him.”

Despite this, hanks he was intrigued, and his interest grew as he began to investigate the manager. Because what he discovered was a “malevolent mixture of selfishness and a touch of genius.”

“The colonel was not artistically inclined at all,” continues the actor. “He did not like music, he was not interested in films. She only thought about business. He made sure that boy not only had the talent to become a millionaire, he helped him become a millionaire.”

Born in 1909, Dutchman Andreas Cornelis van Kuijk came to the United States as an illegal immigrant in 1929. For a time he made a living working in circuses and traveling shows in the south of the country, before becoming a music promoter for country stars such as Eddy Arnold and Hank Snow.

“CORONEL”, AN HONORARY TITLE

In 1944, after helping the singer Jimmie Davis to conquer the governorship of Louisiana, Parker was rewarded with the honorary title of “colonel” of the State Guard. And in 1955 he came into contact with the then unknown Elvis Presley, who, a year later, would rise to fame with the release of “Heartbreak Hotel”.

Parker He was always an enigma, even to music industry insiders, who simply had him as the burly guy with the nondescript accent who kept 50 percent of Elvis’ skyrocketing earnings, while the average commission for artistic representatives ranged between 10 and 15 percent.

Despite the high stake, Hanks says that Priscilla Presley and Jerry Schilling (personal friend of the musical phenomenon and member of the entourage known as the “Memphis mob”) affirmed that Elvis was in agreement with the agreement.

After all, Parker he took care of the promotion and marketing, something that none of those close to Elvis wanted or could do. What’s more, Hanks learned that Parker won acceptance from the singer’s inner circle.

“I was [a la entrevista] willing to listen to horror stories about the perversity of the colonel”, confesses the actor. “But they both assured me that [Parker] he was one of the most charming men they had ever met: ‘Funny, jolly. The soul of all parties. And he always took such good care of us.’

“Was he a lowlife and a cheapskate? There was tests of embezzlement? Undisputed,” continues Hanks. Parker was a “selfish promoter, so let’s not start imagining him as an altruistic person.”

ACCOMPLISHED DREAMS

Despite that, he “made even Elvis’s wildest dreams come true.” It was Parker who administered drop by drop the presentations Elvis TV shows, making sure his fans paid for their tickets. It was Parker who came up with the idea of ​​producing “greatest hits” albums to keep Elvis in the public eye while the singer served in the Army.

And that same Parker developed Elvis’s lucrative film career. He devised his presentations in Las Vegas; and landed one of the world’s first satellite broadcasts, the groundbreaking show “Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite,” reaching an international audience of more than 1.5 billion viewers.

After the death of king of rock (1977), Parker remained his manager, despite a 1980 court ruling that declared such representation unethical. And so it continued until his death, which occurred in Las Vegas in 1997.

Why is it that a world-class movie star, famous for his roles of kind and serious men like Forrest Gump, Sully Sullenberger, Jim Lovell and Mister Rogers, has accepted the challenge of convincing the public that he is also capable of embodying an individual as despicable as Tom Parker?

“I only accept a role if the character I find it fascinating,” explains Hanks. “I’m already 66 years old, so I agree to these types of roles only when I am absolutely certain that it will be an authentic experience. I’m not interested in playing the bad guy just for the sake of playing the bad guy.”

“I’M ALREADY RESIGNED”

Still, Hanks acknowledges the difficulty of getting audiences to see beyond the conventional “Tom Hanks.” “It’s been 66 since I woke up every morning like Tom Hanks,” he continues with a hint of humor. “I’m already resigned.”

“I have a certain kind of face. And those characteristics are revealed in each of my films. After I saw the look and heard the colonel’s voice, I realized that we couldn’t be more different. When you have an incentive like that, you take the role just to find out if you can play it.”

For embody to the colonel on screen, Hanks had to wear a prosthetic nose and adopt an accent that baffled some critics.

As for the audience, Hanks asks viewers to renounce disbelief, just like the actors who interpret A role. “We all must make pacts with an art form like cinematography. The first is to accept that we are watching a movie. Then, when the viewer sees the same guy appearing over and over and over again, what they should do is imagine that he is attending a variety show and that guy is the host. As for the actor, it seems to me that part of his pact is to offer something that the public has never seen.

“Does the public know me well? I think so. There are few movie stars that are mysterious to us, although there are some that are a bit more versatile. Even so, there is a tacit agreement between the artist and his public, where the viewer He says, ‘I trust you will take me places I haven’t been, because you haven’t let me down before.’”

A COMPLEX RELATIONSHIP

hanks He adds that he also tried to capture the good and bad aspects of the complex relationship between the eccentric representative and his eccentric client. In this regard, he points out: “The role that Baz proposed was completely unknown to me. However, I accepted the role because the best way to make a movie is to explore the known elements of a story and be surprised to discover many other things.

“Another aspect of the dynamic that did not interest me much was that of the puppeteer saying to the artist: ‘You can not do that; you have to do that. I don’t want you to sing that song, so you’re going to sing this one. However, such was not the case for the relationship between [Parker y Elvis]Hanks clarifies.

“The colonel was not interested in the song that Elvis he sang when he first saw him. What she did was take note of the effect that she had on the public. And that’s something I understand. She didn’t think, ‘Wow! I will force the boy to do what I want.’ What [Parker] What he did was observe the young man who sang on stage, unleashing hysterical crises in the women while awakening in him a primitive instinct. That was what was fascinating to me.” N

