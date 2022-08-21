A couple lives by creating scenarios in Minecraft and their videos on YouTube

Oscar Osborne and Steph Sloman work full time creating and building worlds in Minecraft.

They document their work on three YouTube channels, with a combined following of around 2.4 million subscribers.

This is how they made Minecraft construction their job and everyday life.

The lives of Oscar Osborne and Steph Sloman revolve around Minecraft. For over a year, the pair have run three Minecraft-focused YouTube channels: TrixyBlox, MoreTrixyBlox, and StephBlox; with a combined total of around 2.4 million subscribers.

But making videos is only a small part of their jobs. As Minecraft builders, you spend most of your time researching, planning, and building worlds in the Minecraft universe.

“We never stop working,” Sloman told Insider. “It’s one of those things where you can’t really tune out. Even if we’re trying to relax, we’re always coming up with new ideas.”

Minecraft, a cross-platform video game, is defined as a “sandbox”, a game in which users do not follow a linear progression but are free to roam and explore. And they can alter the universe with the help of the tools and building blocks on the platform.

In fact, Osborne—a Minecraft aficionado for a decade—started his first channel in 2013 as a hobby while in high school.

This couple’s Minecraft videos started as a hobby

So, I recreated film and television locations from “Star Wars” or “Game of Thrones.” Later, while completing his studies in visual effects at university, he began to improve the worlds that other popular youtubers, such as Pewdiepie, built.

“As soon as I uploaded that first episode [renovando los mundos de otros creadores]I basically went from 50,000 to 250,000 subscribers,” Osborne said. “It was a good boost in growth.”

That was in 2019, and right after graduating, Osborne decided to make Minecraft his full-time job.

That same year she met Sloman through Instagram and the two began dating. Sloman helped him with the channel while working as a lawyer and joined him full time last year.

Now the two spend their time building worlds and making videos for their YouTube channels: their main channel describing the building process; another with tutorials on how to build certain structures and a third for behind-the-scenes explanations of your builds.

Osborne’s recreation of the Star Destroyer from Star Wars / Courtesy.

This is the day to day of this couple of Minecraft builders

The couple’s main sources of income are ads placed by Google on their YouTube videos and brand partnerships. These are typically mobile games or other technology brands that fit their advertising organically within their content niche. They also have a Patreon account with 1,700 members.

They say the business is lucrative and although they often have to put up with 80 hours a week, they love the community that surrounds their work.

“It’s good to see the audience response when we upload a video, they see how much work and time we’re putting into it,” Osborne said. “It’s just quite rewarding.”

While many think that Osborne spends all day playing video games, there is actually little gaming involved in his day-to-day life.

“While I’m in the game, I’m not playing,” he said. “I’m building these structures to create content and make an entertaining video.”

Take for example his most recent work, “The Last Survival World“.

Some of the modified landscapes from The Ultimate Survival World. This image shows the jungle, savannah and taiga / Courtesy.

The Minecraft worlds of this couple use elements of ancient architecture

For this year-long project, they are modifying 10 of Minecraft’s geographical regions, or landscapes, by including real-world historical and cultural references. For example, a forest based on Viking history; a savannah with elements inspired by Native Americans and a jungle. In addition, its constructions are based on Mayan, Inca and Aztec architecture.

These worlds, which are duplicated for users to play and explore the pair’s YouTube audiences; but they require a considerable amount of time to build. The process begins with research and gathering references. Then there is a brainstorm and a sketch of a build before the technical part begins.

“We plan where we’re going to put things, because we could do something huge and expansive and go crazy; but that’s not necessarily what people want to see, believe it or not,” Sloman said.

The actual build stage can take weeks, and then in “loading week” the two spend most of their time writing and editing.

Beyond just building the worlds, the pair add small quests or journal entries. These features add an interesting element to the story.

“We even thought about the order that Oscar will build things,” Sloman said. “We want to keep people engaged for as long as possible.”

