8 tips for make-up and hair with an anti-aging effect stolen from stars over 50

Trick less is more

It is better if naked, of course, the foundation cannot be avoided, the concealer woe to forget it, the highlighter, almost to forget it, and the blush or the earth parade the face, the black pencil gives depth to the look, the red lipstick brightens the smile etc …. All true, except that the quantity and the sum of all the cosmetics listed above can make the difference. And sometimes, giving up, even something can only help the freshness of the face. The rules for perfect makeup for over 50s come from Bobbi Brown via Tik Tok.

Over 50, Bobbi Brown’s simple tips to create a rejuvenating make-up

Better a little tan

Taking advantage of the holidays to become super tanned is a very strong temptation. For the skin it is a little less so. Because the impact with ultraviolet rays, in the absence of adequate sun protection, can trigger the photoaging (i.e. skin aging induced by excessive and prolonged exposure to sunlight). How do we put it? Pack the healthy browning mantra, like Celine Djon’s, and wrinkles will keep them at bay.