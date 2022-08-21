7 Mexican dishes you must try during the month of September

We are a few days away from welcoming you to September; the month homeland that brings with it rich mexican dishes that can be enjoyed with the whole family within the framework of the cry of Independence. In this season it is a tradition to prepare delicious recipes that enhance Mexican cuisine thanks to its flavor and even presentation.

The commemoration of the Independence of Mexico is also a time to gather the family and enjoy a delicious Mexican-style banquet with green, white and red colors, unique flavors or touches that recall the best of gastronomic art.

Related news

To begin to get in tune with the month of Septemberwe are going to share with you seven mexican dishes you must try during this beautiful season of total Mexican pride and of raising the name of our country through one of the largest items it has; the gastronomy.

Related news

Chiles en nogada

The chiles en nogada They must by law be on the table during the celebration of the national holidays, as they are one of the most anticipated recipes this season that not only please with their unique flavor but also that beautiful presentation with the colors of the flag.

sopes

Some sopes with all their accessories and very Mexican style can be the appetizer that you should try during the month of September. Go practicing with the homemade recipe of these chicken sopecitos.

Tinga Toast

Tostadas de tinga or de pata, also with picadillo, are the ideal ones to offer the family a very Mexican and delicious stew. Please everyone with some delicious toast.

Tamales

In national holidays they are also a classic that can be accompanied even with their respective cup of strawberry atole or that drink that complements it perfectly.

pozole

Green, white and red, enjoy it in the color you like best with chicken or pork meat, pozole should never be missing from dinner on September 15 because many people love it and it is one of the recipes that raises the Mexican gastronomy.

Here we leave you the link of a recipe to prepare the traditional red pozole with pork meat.

pambazos

Pambazos are a traditional Mexican appetizer that are also considered a “garnachera” recipe and being a benchmark of our gastronomy, enjoy them in September It has to be a true tradition.

Tacos

Tacos can not miss September (or in any celebration), they can be tacos al pastor, suadero, longaniza, campechanos, enjoy them in the version that you like the most and with the whole family.

These are just 7 Mexican dishes you must try during September, encourage you to prepare them and shout with pride; “Long live Mexico!”. Say hello to month homeland with its own preparations worthy of Mexican cuisine.