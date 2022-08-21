5 Facts to Keep in Mind About Penicillin Allergy

Common signs and symptoms of penicillin allergy include hives, rash, and itching, among others.

Penicillin G injection is used to treat and prevent certain infections caused by bacteria. Photo: Shutterstock.

The allergy a penicillin is an abnormal reaction of the immune system to the antibiotic drug penicillin, which is prescribed to treat various bacterial infections. Common signs and symptoms of allergy a penicillin are urticaria, rash Y itchamong others.

Below we mention five relevant points About this allergy.

1. Penicillin allergy is commonly reported, but the vast majority of patients who report it do not have a true allergy.

The allergy to penicillins is reported in up to 10% of our patients. However, 90% of those who report it do not have immunoglobulin E-mediated sensitivity when skin prick testing is performed. allergy.

This may occur because patients were mistakenly labeled as allergic or because they may have had a allergy to penicillins that resolved over time. Therefore, it is necessary to study those who report being allergic to penicillin and confirm this diagnosis.

2. Patients allergic to penicillins are not necessarily allergic to cephalosporins.

Although there is an association in patients who have allergy to penicillins to have allergy to other beta-lactam antibiotics, research studies have shown that of those with a allergy confirmed to penicillin97% tolerate cephalosporins and 99% tolerate carbapenems.

We must remember that in clinical practice the majority of patients who report allergy a penicillin receive a cephalosporin.

The best way to approach allergy to beta-lactams is to perform a test for allergy.

3. Labeling a patient as allergic to penicillin leads to increased use of antibiotics.

Research studies have documented that reporting allergy Due to penicillins, doctors give antibiotic regimens with a broader spectrum, and this has been associated with a greater number of adverse reactions and less effective antibiotic regimens.

Likewise, it has been reported that patients labeled as allergic to penicillin they have a 55% increased risk of acquiring methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and a 35% increased risk of having Clostridiodes difficile infection.

4. Beta-lactam antibiotics continue to be one of the main causes of anaphylactic shock.

The allergy to penicillins is a history that should be seriously considered and studied by means of a test of allergy carried out by specialists.

Although most of the symptoms attributed to allergy to penicillins, such as abdominal pain or distension, are mostly compatible with adverse effects and not with a true allergythis history should not be dismissed, since it continues to be one of the main groups of drugs associated with anaphylaxis.

5. Penicillin allergy testing is cost-effective.

The test of allergy a penicillin performed over 1 to 2 hours and uses a combination of skin test and challenge test; it must be performed by trained personnel in a safe environment, and this approach has a negative predictive value of almost 100%. study the allergy to penicillins in hospitalized and outpatients brings benefits in the management of individuals in the short and long term.

Source consulted here.