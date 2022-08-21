5 Actors Who Turned Down Blockbuster Movie Roles And Later Regretted It

The atmosphere of Hollywood it’s competitive, everyone is fighting to shine and become a celebrity. Actors fight tooth and nail to get a role that will take them to stardom and very few achieve it.

Tom Holland, for example, acted from a young age, but his great success came with Spiderman and thus he was placed as one of the most desired actors today. And a success for some only happens once in a lifetime. Therefore, it is difficult to understand how some actors did not see the impact and success that the roles they rejected would have. In any case, sometimes the opposite happens, there are high expectations for a project so that it later collapses at the box office.

It is more than clear that no one has the formula for success, but in this list we will mention some actors who turned down roles in movies that turned out to be successful. Although they had a rough time, they managed to establish themselves as the most recognized names in Hollywood.

Matt Damon, Avatar

The role ended up being accepted by Australian actor Sam Worthington.

Needless to say that Avatar is the highest grossing film in history and James Cameron continues to break his own records. In addition, this year he will release Avatar 2 and in 2024 the third part.

the movie star Matt Damon He is known for his roles as Jason Bourne, in search of destiny Y Rescue Mission confirmed that Cameron offered him to participate in the film and would earn 10% of the profits from it. The American actor takes it with humor and admits that he would have been a millionaire if he had accepted the proposal. In addition, he stated that what he regrets the most is not working with Cameron and that if at any other time he approaches her again, this time, he will do it for free.

Denzel Washington, Seven

To this day Fincher and Washington have not worked together.

David Fincher is one of the best directors of crime films or series, in his career he has directed Mindhunter, Zodiac and one of the most remembered is Seven. In this film no detail is spared in terms of how morbid and violent human beings can be. In addition, he gave us one of the most iconic phrases in cinema: “What’s in the box?”.

Much of the mystery is provided by Detectives Somerset and Mills, played by Morgan Freeman Y Brad Pitt. However, Pitt was not the director’s first choice, he was the actor. Denzel Washington, who turned down the role. For her part, Washington He confessed in an interview that it was a mistake to have told him no, but that he does not regret it since one learns from mistakes.

In addition, Washington has achieved a remarkable career and will surely continue to amaze us with his incredible performances.

Adrian Brody, The Lord of the rings

The King Kong movie was not as well received as The Lord of the Rings. (Source: Amazon)

Another great actor is part of the list, and in the case of adrian Brody rejected one of the most celebrated film trilogies, The Lord of the rings. These films were directed by Peter Jackson and were a box office success, so much so that he managed to get three prequels made and this year the series will be released.

Brody hasn’t stood out as much as he used to, but he did win an Oscar for his performance in The pianist in 2002. In his case he turned down a role in The Lord of the rings and stated that it was not what he was looking for at the time, but when he saw the first film in the cinema, he said that he felt a bit foolish about his decision. However, Brody and Jackson worked together on the 2005 film in King Kong.

Brad Pitt and Will Smith Matrix

Both actors were already established at the time of the proposal to star in The Matrix.

Today it is impossible to think of another actor who is not Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix. However, the sisters Lily and Lana Wachowski had someone else in mind: Brad Pitt, but he did not feel confident enough about the project and rejected it. With a vast and successful career, there is no doubt that Pitt has done very well without the help of The Matrix.

Incredibly, he is not the only one who has not seen the success of this trilogy, Will Smith also said no to Neo and did not want to be the protagonist. One of the reasons was that he did not fully understand the vision of the Wachowskis and chose to participate in the project. wild wild westwhich was a failure with critics and at the box office.

