10 movies with women protagonists: Empowerment stories not to miss

With more than a century of existence, the cinema has not yet done justice to the countless stories about women that are worth telling. Many times mothers, wives, sisters and friends, but how many movies put the woman as the protagonist of her own story?

These movies are starring strong, empowered, brave women. True biographical stories, comedies with a feminine imprint, thrillers with females in arms. In addition, more than half are run by women.

Check this list of good movies to pure girl poweravailable to watch online on the different streaming platforms.

Antonia, a symphony (2019) – Direction: Maria Peters – Netflix

Antonia Brico was a Dutch woman who aspired to be a conductor in the 1920s, when such a dream only provoked ridicule. Her fight to be the first woman to achieve it inspired this great movie based on her life.

Being The Ricardos (2021) – Direction: Aaron Sorkin – Amazon Prime

Nicole Kidman brings to life Lucille Ball, the pioneering comedic actress on American TV, portraying her bond with her husband, the role of women in the industry, and political persecution. A brave and empowered woman who made history.

A Promising Young Woman (2020) – Direction: Emerald Fennell – HBOMax

Winner of the Oscar for Best Screenplay, this witty dramatic comedy tells of a young woman’s cunning revenge after a traumatic event her best friend experienced. As good as unpredictable.

Three commercials for a crime (2017) – Direction: Martin McDonagh – Star+

Good suspense from the hand of Frances McDormand as a mother who seeks to avenge the death of her daughter, demanding justice from the authorities in a way that is as provocative as it is cunning. It’s worth every minute.

The future (2016) – Direction: Mia Hansen-Løve – MUBI / QubitTV

A middle-aged philosophy professor faces a personal crisis when her husband announces that he is leaving her for another. Isabelle Huppert stars in this film that departs from the cliché and proposes a different feminine gaze.

Julie & Julia (2009) – Direction: Nora Ephron – Paramount+

Julia wants to be a cook, Julie wants to spice up her monotonous life. At different times, the lives of these women travel different paths, but with something in common: the desire to be the protagonists of their own history. Unmissable story with Meryl Streep and Amy Adams.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) – Directed by: Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris – Star+

Little Olive wants to be a beauty queen: although she doesn’t fit the stereotypes, she is willing to follow her dream, staying true to herself and surviving her dysfunctional family. A great comedy, as inspiring as it is funny.

The Rest (2006) – Direction: Nancy Meyers – Netflix

Two women with personal problems exchange houses and, in the process, discover themselves and take control. A classic romantic comedy starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz.

Erin Brockovich, a bold woman (2000) – Director: Steven Soderbergh – HBO Max

A single mother with an overwhelming personality gets a job at a small law firm and soon discovers a strange disease that affects the inhabitants of a town. Drama based on real events, with Julia Roberts in the role that gave her the Oscar for Best Actress.

Thelma and Louise (1991) – Direction: Ridley Scott – Amazon Prime

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis play two very different friends who decide to go on a weekend getaway, but things get complicated along the way. The quintessential feminist road movie and an unmissable classic.

