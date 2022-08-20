WWE SmackDown: Ronda Rousey is arrested



Ronda Rousey is arrested at the opening of the broadcasts of Friday Night SmackDown. The former champion seeks revenge for having lost the title in WWE Summer Slam.



Ronda arrived at the venue and demanded that his suspension be lifted. He claimed that he already paid his fine and something else, so he forced Adam Pearce to get his job back. Pearce walked out with his security men, He explained that he could not lift the punishment tax and was arrested for attacking and causing damage at the start of WWE SmackDown.

Rousey refused to accept defeat at the hands of Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam, when lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship for the count of three. She was very angry and attacked the champion, along with the referee of the contestand almost breaking his arms under his lethal lock, the latter being the reason why had to be suspended by Adam Pearce

In the past week, broke into the program, during the signing of the contract between Morgan and Shayna Baszler (she is the challenger because she won a Gauntlet Match), to throw a bag full of dollars on the tableclaiming that with that he would pay the fine imposed by WWE and even leave them double what it cost.

