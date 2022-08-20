WWE begins broadcasting live content for Latin America through Star +

Of silently and to the surprise of many. That’s how it went WWE’s arrival on one of today’s most popular streaming platformswhich will begin broadcasting brand content for all of Latin America.

It is about of the Star + platform, which broadcast live the last episode of Rawon Monday, August 15.

