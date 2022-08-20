WWE begins broadcasting live content for Latin America through Star +

Of silently and to the surprise of many. That’s how it went WWE’s arrival on one of today’s most popular streaming platformswhich will begin broadcasting brand content for all of Latin America.

It is about of the Star + platform, which broadcast live the last episode of Rawon Monday, August 15.

How to watch WWE content on Star+?

After his arrival in this part of the continentoutside of its own platform, WWE was a trend and many wondered how to see the content wrestling exclusive.

The answer is simple: you must first have an account in the Star app+, proceeding later to search or the content required or simply by the brand.

Since the beginning of this year There had already been talk of an approach between Disney and WWE, something that takes shape after the departure of Vince McMahon and with the arrival at the top position by Triple H.

Can special events be seen?

Due to silence by the largest wrestling company, at the moment it is unknown if the monthly events that brings together fighters from both brands will go live on this platform.

Not obstante, everything seems to indicate that these events will continue to be exclusive to WWE Network.

The next PPV to perform is WWE Clash at the Castlee, which will take place next Saturday, September 3weekend in which this mystery will be resolved.