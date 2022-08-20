Woman steals a life-size Johnny Depp and goes viral on TikTok | Films

Irais M.

The actor is her lifelong crush and he jumped at the chance.

A A woman stole a life-size cardboard poster of Johnny Depp and it went viral on TikTok. This, because her daughter exposed the funny case on the social network, where there were both those who died of envy and those who branded her a criminal.

In the video of Camila Belen, as the TikTok user is called, her mother is seen in a shopping center in Chile carrying the cardboard Johnny Depp with which a perfume was promoted. Manuelita, her mother, turns to several sides to confirm that no one is looking at her —but everyone noticed.

Later, Camila and her mom they leave the store with the life-size Johnny Depp, according to them fleeing, although the truth is that nobody tried to follow them. “I am an older adult and it is just a piece of cardboard for them,” Manuelita replied on TikTok when asked if no one prevented the robbery.

Do you think this is a brave feat or do you just not find it funny? As expected, the success of the video prompted Camila to post on TikTok a post exclusively of reactions regarding the case.

Would you steal the cardboard poster of a celebrity?