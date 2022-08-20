With this video Will Smith returned to social networks

After several months away from social networks – where he built a very large community of followers – Will Smith seems ready to return.

Since the incident with Chris Rock happened at the last Oscar ceremony on March 27, Will Smith had only posted on his social networks twice. In his past posts, the Academy Award-winning actor has only referenced the altercation and apologized.

This time, however, the actor seems ready to return with the kind of posts (funny and irreverent) that his followers are used to.

In the new post, Smith shared a video of a small gorilla poking a larger gorilla with its finger, to which the larger gorilla responds angrily. The message that she accompanied to said video says: “Me trying to return to the networks.”

Most of the feedback Will Smith received in response to his video was positive and encouraging about his return.

You can watch the video here: