Will ‘The Kardashians’ have a second season on Star Plus? – series news

The Kardashian-Jenners returned last April with ‘The Kardashians’, a new reality show from the most iconic family in Hollywood.

After being recorded for more than 10 years in Keeping Up with the KardashiansFor the iconic Hollywood family, it was hard to get used to a life without cameras. However, it didn’t take long for Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie to return with a reality show that followed them through their everyday lives, and you can watch it on Star Plus.

The Kardashians premiered a couple of months ago and, as its protagonists pointed out, the show intended to show more about the family business and not so much about his private life. In the first season we saw how the oldest of the Kardashians, Kourtney, got engaged to drummer Travis Barker, Khloé found out about Tristan Thompson’s infidelity and Kim premiered her new private plane.

Will there be a second season? The streaming platform Hulu, where it originally premiered the kardashiansordered 40 total episodes of the series. It is not yet known if each season will have 10 episodes, like the first, but it is a fact that there will be more of the Kardashian-Jenner.

Photo of Kim’s new look in the second season.



Danielle Kingthe executive producer of the series, revealed on the podcast Crew Call with Anthony D’Alessandrothat fans of the family will not have to wait another year for the second season. He added that not all the episodes had been recorded, but that they aimed to finish them by the end of last June.

The sisters at Kourtney’s wedding.



What awaits us in the second season of the kardashianswhich will be available at Star Plus? King added on the podcast that the new episodes will show the wedding between Kourtney and Travis in Italy.. We may also see Kylie’s baby, who was born last February, and Kim’s partner, Pete Davidson. However, it is not so certain that this will happen:

“The show is about our main cast, it’s about this family. If there are other important people, it’s really up to them. Kim never tried to persuade Pete. It always depends on the couple or the person they are dealing with. If they want to join in the fun, more power to themKing said.

Pete is a high-profile person, he’s an actor. Kim has said before that when the cameras are rolling, it means acting time for him. When the cameras are rolling for this family, it’s time to get real

While season 2 of the kardashians reaches the small screen, you can binge watch the first 10 episodes of the reality show, available in the catalog of Star Plusas well as The Kardashians: An ABC News Speciala special released the same month as the series in which the Kardashians are interviewed by Robin Robertson.