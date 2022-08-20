Will Smith’s first wife wants fans to forgive star after Oscar slap | People | Entertainment

“I hope people allow him to be human” so he wants fans to forgive him for his mistake, fashion designer and actress Sheree Zampino, who was the wife of Zampino, said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail. Will Smith and is the mother of his first child.

In March, Smith shocked the world when he slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars. In the interview, the TV star also revealed that she is close friends with his wife Jada, whom the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor defended from the host’s grotesque prank.

Sheree was married to Will from 1992 to 1995. Together they have a son, Trey Smith, 29. The actress also shared that Will won’t be able to move forward unless she has some sort of slack. “She cannot be healed without forgiveness,” she added.

Since the incident Smith has publicly apologized not only to Rock but also to the entire public and even took a trip to India that included a visit to a guru. Although at first it was thought to be a journey of healing and spiritual search, it was later revealed that it was a family vacation scheduled before the Oscars incident.

Sheree Zampino, who is a reality TV star herself, also reminded fans that Smith has an incredible track record that people might want to consider. “I hope you support him as he has been in business since he was 16 with the Fresh Prince of Bel Air and he gives so generously, he puts love into everything he does, he is so kind, he has a heart connection with his fans.” .

Instagram image with his son Trey.

“It’s given us years of laughs,” he said of the star best known for his films Bad Boys and Independence Day. “I hope people give him a chance to be human,” he said again.

In late July, Smith seemed emotional while filming an apology video. “Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here when you’re ready to talk,” Smith said. “There’s not a part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at the time,” he added. “There’s not a part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

They are friends with Jada

Zampino also told DailyMail.com that he gets along with Will’s wife, Jada, whom the actor married in 1997 and has two children: Willow, 21, and Jaden, 24.

“We have gotten along very well for many years,” he said. “I’m on good terms with Jada, I love her very much,” she added.

Jada even encouraged Sheree to start selling her own Whoop Ash body lotion. “I didn’t see myself as a business woman, but Jada told me to,” she said. ‘I gave him some of the product and he loved it. She told me that she knew she could make a business out of it. She said: “I know you can do it. I am a product expert and I know when something is good and you should start a business. Jada encouraged me”, concluded in his interview the first wife of WIl Smith. (AND)