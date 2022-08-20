Will Smith’s comic wink pointing out how it feels to return to the networks after the slap

Before, think about Will Smith referred to his interpretive charisma and his status as a star, but since the Oscars it is impossible to separate his image from that of the embarrassing moment of the slap to Chris Rock. Although it has excusedNothing will be the same for now. Smith has assumed the circumstance, hence the eye-catching message posted on Instagram, a nice wink alluding to their situation in networks and seeking complicity.

The publication is a video, with the “Me trying to get back on social” messageof a baby gorilla curiously touching the back of a great ape, which he no doubt gropes. The first time the little one touches him, the big one turns and waves his arms in a clear signal to move away and leave him alone. After an editing cut, a second touch of the baby is shown, before which the giant comes out behind him like ‘now you’re going to see’.

Applied to the Will Smith context, the publication is quite clear and he humorously refers to the rejection that he now generates and what can cause his more continuous return to the networks. The message has received comments like those of Justin Bieberwho claims that he is missed, and Cesar Millan, the television expert on canine behavior. “The animal kingdom is with you, Will,” the latter jokes. Likewise, has garnered over a million likes.

A little less than a month ago, Smith uploaded an apology video to Instagram. “I can’t figure it all out right now, but I can tell you all that there’s no part of me that thinks that was the right way to act. There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle disrespect or an insult. I try not to think of myself as a piece of shit, “said the interpreter then.





“Letting people down is my core trauma. I hate when I let people down. So it hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know that I have not lived up to the image and idea that people have of me. I am deeply sorry and try to to be without being ashamed of myself”, he added on the aggression that overshadowed what was going to be his big night, since later he received the Oscar for best actor, his first statuette, for his work in Williams method.

Smith’s anger and exaggerated and violent response was due to the fact that, on stage, the comedian Chris Rock mockingly referred to the alopecia of Jada Pinkett Smithhis wife. The one affected by the slap, annoyed by such a reaction, continues to distance himself.

