Will Smith returns to social networks after the slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, the Oscar winner for ‘The Williams method’ has stayed away from social networks, but after undergoing rehabilitation, being banned from the gala for 10 years and, of course, apologizing, he has decided that it is time to return.

Smith has shared a curious video of some gorillas on Instagram with the following message: “Me trying to get back on social media.” Among the comments you can read Justin Bieber saying that they had missed him, Cesar Millan exclaiming “the animal kingdom is with you” and singer Jade Novah welcoming him. These are generally positive messages recommending that she just come back without worrying about what they will say.

damaged reputation

However, although the responses to this publication are mostly in favor of the actor, according to a report by Q Scores, his reputation has been seriously damaged and that he used to be one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. What’s more, before the slap, he used to be in the top 5 of the 10 most popular actors in this list that Q Scores makes every six months, in January and July, among 1,800 North American people over the age of 6. Along with him the regulars at the top of the podium are Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington.

As reported to the media by Henry Schafer, a spokesman for Q Scores, in the January study he had a 39, a percentage that refers to the number of people who consider him their favorite star, in the July report, it fell to 24, that is, only 24% of the people surveyed choose him now. Schafer considers it “a significant and precipitous decline”. At the same time, the negative notes have doubled, from 10% to 26% who consider it a “regular” star. According to Schafer, the average is usually 16% or 17% at the most.

In addition, Jada Pinkett Smith has also suffered the consequences in her public image and her positive score, which was already low, has fallen from 13% to 6% and the negative has risen from 29 to 44%. By contrast, Chris Rock’s rating has not undergone significant changes and it remains at 20% positive opinions and 14% negative, although it has become more popular.