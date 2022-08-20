Will Smith reappears on the networks after the slap at the Oscars with a funny video of gorillas

The actor has wanted to send a message assuming that winning back the hearts of many of his former followers will not be an easy task

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage controversy Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock: “I feel like shit”

The controversial slap in the face that Will Smith gave to the comedian Chris Rock at the gala of the last edition of the Oscar changed the life and career of the actor. So much Hollywood Like many of his fans, they turned their backs on the interpreter and singer to such an extent that he disappeared from social networks.

The protagonist of the mythical series ANDThe Prince of Bel-AirIt was the subject of a multitude of criticisms, especially on the networks. For this reason, in his reappearance on social networks, he has wanted to send a message assuming that winning the hearts of many of his former followers will not be an easy task.

The publication, titled ‘Me trying to get back on social media’, shows a small gorilla touching the back of a large male, trying to get his attention. The big gorilla slaps him, without reaching him, making him understand that his presence is not welcome. But the baby returns to the charge until she infuriates the silver back, which goes in pursuit of the little gorilla, who flees in terror.

The post has already more than 42,000 commentsin its vast majority of support for the actor and may mean the return of the interpreter to some networks in which before the fateful night of the Oscars (for him) he shared many and diverse contents.

That night, Will Smith won the Oscar for his role in The Williams Method but I lost much more. His career was marked forever after his reaction to the joke about his wife’s alopecia Jada Pinkett What Chris Rock did. He is now trying to recover his former popularity and the large number of job offers that rain down on him. And he is doing it with what has always been his strong point, his humor.