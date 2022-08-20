Will Smith made a reference about returning to the networks after the slap to Chris Rock

Will Smith decided to resume social networks after the incident during the ceremony of the oscars 2022. During the awards, the actor got on stage to hit Chris Rock after he made a joke to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith about her shaved head.

The fact generated a worldwide repercussion and, as a reprimand, its organizers took the measure of expelling Smith from the events for the next 10 years.

Now, the interpreter returned to the Instagram platform with a video in which he refers to how it feels to return to the networks after the blow he gave Rock.

Along with the publication he wrote the following message: “Me trying to get back on social media”, with a charismatic tone. The video had comments from celebrities and reached more than 1,500,000 likes.

The video shows a baby gorilla trying to touch the back of a great ape. In the first part, the animal turns and waves its arms as a signal to move away; in the second, the giant jumps on top of the little boy and goes to look for him angrily.

Smith also referred to the altercation through YouTube where he confessed that “In recent months I have thought a lot and done a lot of personal work”. And he took the opportunity to apologize to the comedian: “Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk.”