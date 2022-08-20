Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry for the second time? This is what we know – El Financiero

The news of the marriage union between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck Last July 16 in Las Vegas took the entertainment world by surprise, although a ‘separation’ after their honeymoon made it even more so.

Now, there is talk that this weekend ‘Bennifer’ will remarry in Georgiaalthough unlike the last wedding, where only their closest relatives were present, on this occasion they would a great party where dozens of friends would accompany them medium.

Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remarry?

This weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could reaffirm their marriage with a wedding that, in total, it would last three days; allegedly, she would have started yesterday with a rehearsal dinner, and This Saturday, August 20, the wedding would take place with all its guests.

“It’s going to be all about JLo. Ben wants all the focus to be on her for her big day,” a source told Page Sixwhich added that the great celebration would culminate with a barbecue and a picnic on Sunday.

The source also shared that, between the Guest List to the celebration, personalities like Matt DamonJimmy KimmelCasey Affleck Y Drea de Matteo.

The event would have been organized by Colin Cowie, which usually charges between 25 thousand and 25 million dollars per event; the price of the organization on this occasion is unknown.

As master of ceremonies: “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hired one of the most recognized motivational speakers and life coaches in the world, Jay Shettyto preside over his next wedding in Georgia, ”said the above-mentioned medium.

Secondly, TMZ confirmed in recent days that the wedding would take place in a house that Ben owns in the seaside town of Riceboro, Georgia. The property is 87 acres and the main house has 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and six thousand square feet of land.

Page Six He shared some photos in which the residence is observed with some tables installed on the shore of the lake.

Among the guests who were caught arriving in Georgia, in addition to their relatives, are Matt Damon and his wife, who arrived in a private jet at an airfield near the property of the actor, who recently turned 50.

The source of the American media also revealed that, to know first-hand the details of the celebration, Jennifer will share on her blog On the JLo How was your second union with him? actor of Aquamanjust as he would have done last July with his wedding in Las Vegas.