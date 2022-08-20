Why Modern Medicine Can’t Work Without Stories

Most of us over the age of 30 remember the GP we had as a child. He met us when we were babies and watched us grow. They knew our stories, those of our siblings, our parents and many times also those of our grandparents. These stories were essential to the bond of trust between doctors and their patients. We are now discovering that this deep and accumulated knowledge was also remarkably beneficial from a medical point of view.

The stories came in fragments, of course. Any GP will tell you this: that along with the medical history, there are glimpses of life that accompany it.: a past trauma, a triumph, a family crisis, a morbid fear or a reason for hope. Reducing any patient to their affliction, the breast tumor or the sluggish pancreas, is akin to seeing a book as nothing more than paper and ink.

This whole-person approach, while valuable in all medical disciplines, is the bread and butter of GPs. Your role as a keeper of patient stories is what most of them love about their job, or used to love.. Because the world has changed, and with it the dynamics of primary care. Today, few of us who go to the doctor’s office expect to see the same GP twice. We no longer know our doctors like we used to, and they don’t know us, a situation that is only aggravated by Covid-19 and the fact that remote consultations are used. Shared stories have given way, in many cases, to medical transactions.

Even before the pandemic, doctor-patient relationships were in serious trouble. Population mobility, physician shortages, overwhelming workload, tendency to work part-time (for many GPs, the only way to cope with work pressures), larger practices, larger teams : all this ate away at the humanity of primary care. In the meantime, the rise of evidence-based medicine has led to a shift towards health risk management through a manual of standardized interventions. Although this has fueled progress in the treatment of many diseases, it has had unintended consequences for the relationship between GPs and their patients. Precisely because it is difficult to quantify the value of these relationships in hard numbers, performance indicators are biased toward results that are easier to measure. The emphasis, and indeed the criteria for measuring success, has shifted from the individual patient to the disease.

As the number of patients has increased, speed of access to a doctor – any doctor – has become the top priority, the political goal that dwarfs all others. Continuity is supposedly still the standard, but the system is no longer designed to support it. It does not even appear in the framework of payment incentives for GPs. Care based on narrative and relational principles is increasingly considered a luxury, a throwback to the days of Dr. Finlay’s Casebook; in other words, ill-suited for 21st-century health care, a video store “in the age of Netflix,” as the former health secretary put it in June.

I know this not because I am a doctor, but because I have spent the last two years studying one. For many months, I observed the work of a remarkable GP in the same rural practice portrayed in a lucky man, John Berger’s classic tale of a rural GP in the mid-1960s. Over the course of some 130,000 patient consultations over 20 years, she has built something many physicians no longer enjoy: high-quality, long-term relationships with her patients.

A compelling storyteller in her own right, she told me during our first interview: “Yes, it’s important to look at people, but you find out what’s going on from the stories. And if people know and trust you, and you give them time to talk, they give you gems of critically important medical information.”

Because, of course, the relationship between doctor and patient is not just a nice thing. Life jacket. A growing body of research links seeing the same doctor for a long time with a number of significant benefits: higher patient satisfaction, higher adherence to medical advice and medication, better acceptance of vaccines, less use of out-of-hours services, lower referral rates, higher job satisfaction and physician retention, fewer ER admissions, and even, according to a large Norwegian study published last year, up to a 25% reduction in mortality among patients whose care was long-term continuous. As Professor Martin Marshall, President of the Royal College of General Practitioners, told me: “If relationships were a medicine, the writers of the guidelines would impose its use.”

In May, the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee held a briefing on continuity of care. Dr. Jacob Lee told them what it means to see someone in an office that does not have personal lists. “You try to read his notes and get an idea of ​​what has happened in the past. This makes the consultation a real challenge when you see the results of the blood tests and the letters of the patients that you do not know because they are distributed among the different GPs that are there that day. It’s very inefficient and difficult to try to do a good job for that person.”

This will affect us all at some point. However, without more widespread recognition of the problem, we may not even realize what we’re missing. A longitudinal study of continuity of primary care in England, published in 2021, showed that not only fewer patients were able to see their preferred GP, but even fewer had a preferred GP. We seem to have forgotten the expectation, or even the desire, to have a doctor who knows our stories. The experience of the doctor-patient relationship, which is more than just a transaction, is disappearing from the collective memory. And if it’s something you’ve never known, why would you appreciate it, or fight for it?

Polly Morland is the author of A Fortunate Woman: A Country Doctor’s Story (Chopper, 16.99 pounds)

Other readings

A lucky man, the story of a country doctorby John Berger and Jean Mohr (Canongate 2016, £9.99)

Narrative Medicine: Honoring the Stories of Illness Narrative Medicine: Honoring Stories of Illness by Dr Rita Charon (Oxford, £26.99)

With the End in Mind: Dying, Death and Wisdom in an Age of Denial With Death in Mind: Dying, Death and Wisdom in the Age of Denial by Kathryn Mannix (William Collins, £16.99)