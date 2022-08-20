Why has the Oscars apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather 50 years later?

Better late than never. That must have thought the native american actress Sacheen Littlefeather when has received an apology from the Hollywood Academy for the grievances he suffered after refuse an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando in protest at the treatment his people received from the film industry.

In 1973, the actor Marlon Brandon He was recognized with an Oscar for his performance in the film The Godfather. Instead of going to the gala himself, he sent Sacheen Littlefeather what for decline the award on his behalf. In his speech, Littlefeather explained that Brandon could not accept the award because of “the treatment of Native Americans by the film industry and on television, in addition to the recent events at Wounded Knee.”

Sacheen, then 26, referred to the Wounded Knee altercations, which had taken place in South Dakota that same year, between Native Americans and federal agents.

Although it drew some applause, Sacheen’s speech generated a good number of boos by those present at the ceremony and had to be escorted by security guards in order to leave the premises. The actress herself has subsequently explained that that night some people did the offensive gesture ‘tomahawk chop’ and that even John Wayne He wanted to attack her after her words.

The apology of the Hollywood Academy

Almost half a century later, the Hollywood Academy has issued a statement signed by its president, David Rubinin which apologize to Littlefeather. “The abuse you have endured for your statements has been undeserved and unjustified. The emotional burden you have had to bear and the price it has brought to your career in our industry it is irreparable. For too much time, the courage you showed has gone unrecognized. For this, we offer our most sincere apologies and our sincere admiration,” reads part of the text.

For its part, Sacheen has decided to take it with humor, as it has declared to The Hollywood Reporter: “Indians are very patient people. It’s only been 50 years!“, Assuring that he did not expect this apology to ever come.

In its attempt at reconciliation, the institution has invited the actress to an event at the Academy Museum that will take place on September 17 and that will deal with the representation of her people in the audiovisual world. Of course, Sacheen will talk about the incident that happened almost 50 years ago in order to give her version of the events and everything that has happened since then.