Why has Emma Watson radically cut her hair again?

Actress Emma Watson has been reaping success since at the age of 12 she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the famous Harry Potterhowever, a clause in the contract of the actress when she acted in this saga, made his style limited since it was stipulated that couldn’t alter his appearance.

When the shooting of Harry Potter, The actress did not hesitate to get a Pixie-style haircut that surprised many, although later it would be allowed to grow again. Against all odds, Watson has reverted to his 2010 styling to present his collaboration with Prada. We review the reasons behind these radical changes.

leaving behind Harry Potter

In 2010, the filming of the saga of Harry Potter they had finished, although the last film had not been released. It was in this year when Emma Watson surprised her by presenting a change of style that happened to leave her hair very short. She by then she confessed in Marie Claire: “I wanted to do it since I was 16and when it finished Harry Potter in June, I already I need a change. It was very symbolic for me. It is very short, especially behind and on the sides. Y it’s very liberating To think that I can wear my hair like that on the street without eating my head”

Later he would explain in Collider that he knew his decision would have a lot of impact: “I didn’t tell anyone I was going to do itbecause I knew they were going to judge me. I just did it and waited to see the reaction of the people.”

Campaign for Prada

Very recently Emma Watson surprised again by recovering her short hair from 2010. However, this time the reason for the change is the collaborative campaign that is being carried out with Prada in which the actress will be the image of the new colony, Prada Beauty, in addition to debut as a director in a short about the fragrance.

The actress told the press conference: “Prada has always gone beyond the traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that defy convention“. In addition, he added that “it is a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a deep and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant.”

A cut that is trending

Emma Watson’s First Pixie Haircut was inspired by Mia Farrowalthough the actress claimed in Collider that she was sometimes compared to Audrey Hepburn.

Although the cut was surprising in 2010, the truth is that still a strong trend in fashion and there are many celebrities who have worn this hair style, some examples are Michelle Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Victoria Beckham, Anne Hathaway or Jennifer Lawrence.