Why did Cameron Diaz go from being the highest paid actress to retiring from Hollywood?

It’s been 8 years since we last saw Cameron Diaz in a movie. Actually, it was in three: There are no two without three, Sex Tape: Something Happens in the Cloud Y annieprojects that came to light in 2014 and that already showed that something was wrong with mary (actually with Cameron). Did an actress like her really have to stay stuck in unfunny comedies in which unbearable stereotypes for any woman were exploited?

Thus, Cameron Diaz retiredand since then, we haven’t seen her in Hollywood again, and it won’t be until the end of this year when we see her again in back in actiona film of Netflix created by Seth Gordon (How to kill your boss) Y Brendan O’Brien (damn neighbors) whose plot is unknown and which will star Jamie Foxx. Almost a decade absent from the American film industry, for reasons that are perfectly understood.

Cameron Diaz’s retirement, in detail

“I just thought: I can’t say who I am to myself“, assured in 2020 the own Cameron Diaz in an interview with EntertainmentOnline. Although he announced a break, she already knew it would be a retirement. If it was going to be temporary or permanent, time would tell her, but the actress couldn’t take it anymore: “It is a difficult thing to deal with. I felt the need to remake myself“.

If we think about the number of projects, it is normal that Cameron Diaz was tired: more than 50 films between 1994, when we first saw her in The Mask, and Annie, when she retired in 2014. Two decades of career to more than two productions per year, which turns into a tired and repetitive life.

Cameron Diaz cut short his career, but he did it to take care of himself

Gwyneth Paltrowvery close friend of Cameron Diazhe asked in In Goop Health: The Sessions what it feels like to walk away from a film career that had made her the highest paid actress, and I think the answer is very illuminating: “peace. A peace in my soul because at last I was taking care of myself. It is strange to explain, and I am aware that many people will not understand it. I know you understand it, but it was very intense to work at that level and expose yourself so much to the public. There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actress you expose yourself“.

Therefore, he decided to stop and review his life: “you are there 12 hours a day for months and you have no time for more. I realized that I gave parts of my life to all those other people“. How am I going to not understand if what he says is what anyone feels with his work?