The singer, dancer and leader of the South Korean group, BTS, 27, Kim Namjoon, has just been chosen as the most handsome man in the world, this 2022, through the votes of the TC Candler web platform. Thus, the world reference of k-pop dethroned Henry Cavil, who came in second place, followed by actors Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

It should be remembered that the last winner of this ranking was Henry Cavill, the protagonist of Superman in the DC film universe, who now appears in second place.

Kim Namjoon (RM): The Most Handsome Man in the World 2022

But the South Korean is much more than that, since he has stood out for almost a decade for his voice and dance steps.

The leader of the award-winning K-pop group, BTS, is 27 years old and has two solo albums, as well as several appearances on different South Korean television programs.

According to Infobae, kim namjoon has ventured beyond the artistic, as was his invitation to the White House in the United States, where BTS officially met with President Joe Biden and gave an emotional message against violence.

Who are the other most handsome men in the world?

In addition to kim namjoon and Henry Cavill, in the top 5 of the survey are other personalities from the world of cinema.

This is how the list of TC Candler was left after the votes: