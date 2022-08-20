When does the crossover with Dragon Ball end and their skins go?

I’m still trying to process everything that has been happening in the last few days in relation to the incredible crossover that Fortnite has established with Dragon Ball. It is true that there are those who have not finished seeing it with good eyes, but I really think that we are facing one of the best events in the history of battle royale. And for that, I’ll be quite sorry when it’s over.

And it is that, precisely, with this latest information they have to do with the information that you are going to find here; specifically, with when the collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball ends. However; There’s no official end date, but we do have a couple of clues handy that we can do the math on. Go for it:

According to the leaker known as FNAssist , The event will end on August 30

, Nevertheless, there are some elements of it that will last until September 17 ⏳This implies that The Dragon Ball event will gradually disappear from Fortnite However, there is no exact way to know if the skins will leave the game on those dates. or they will be longer than expected in the battle royale store ❓

#Fortnite Event Flag update: Added:

Dragon Ball Events

Dragon Ball Bus Start date:

16th August 9am ET (2pm BST)

End date:

30th August 9am ET (2pm BST) The Dragon Ball collab begins in 2 hours from now! pic.twitter.com/w5YXrge6QK — FNAssist – News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 16, 2022

Finally, and with the sole objective in mind of finishing off the information that I have wanted to share with all of you along these same lines, I can only remind you that I will be extremely attentive to the next steps that Fortnite takes to be able to tell you how things are evolving.