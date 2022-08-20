What to watch today on TV? Saturday, August 20, 2022 | TV

12.35 / Movistar Drama

‘Alexander the Great’

USA-UK, 2004 (168 minutes). Director: Oliver Stone. Cast: Colin Farrell, Anthony Hopkins, Angelina Jolie.

Oliver Stone’s megalomania could not find a better accommodation than the adventures of the conqueror Alexander the Great. Of course, the result is a tome of almost three hours, supported by a constant discursive desire. At least, the war sequences are firmly filmed and a memorable work of photography by Rodrigo Prieto shines.

15.30 / The Sixth

‘Critical decision’

Executive Decision. USA, 1996 (127 minutes). Director: Stuart Baird. Cast: Kurt Russell, Halle Berry, John Leguizamo.

Stuart Baird has accumulated a brilliant career as an editor, which can be seen in his directorial debut. critical decision It is a film as efficient as it is intense, which transcends the lightness of its plot: some agents have to finish off some terrorists who have hijacked a plane, with a bomb included. Away from the infamous action flicks that plague screens, Baird shoots solidly and brings dramatic weight to his images. Even more: he doesn’t allow the characters to recite jokes when they’re in danger and doesn’t cram the story with explosions.

17.30 / DAZN and Movistar LaLiga

Three games on the football day

The second day of the League competition today includes three games. The first of them faces Osasuna and Cádiz at 5:30 p.m., broadcast live on DAZN. At 7:30 p.m. the duel between Mallorca and Betis will arrive, which will be offered by Movistar LaLiga. To finish, Celta will receive Real Madrid at the Balaídos stadium at 10:00 p.m. before the DAZN cameras.

18.00 / 13th Street

‘Mercury Rising’

United States, (108 minutes). 1998. Director: Harold Becker. Cast: Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Miko Hughes.

An autistic boy has managed to decipher a secret code that protects certain espionage activities. His life, of course, is in danger, but agent Bruce Willis will be in charge of protecting him. In this way a relatively modest thriller is born, which plays its tricks with skill despite the anodyne work behind the camera of the impersonal Harold Becker. Mercury Rising it is seen with pleasure and is easily forgotten.

20.20 / AXN White

‘Hidden destination’

USA, 2011 (105 minutes). Director: George Nolf. Cast: Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Anthony Mackie, John Slattery.

The directorial debut of George Nolfi, screenwriter of films such as ocean’s twelve Y The Bourne Ultimatum It rests on a good foundation: a novel by Philip K. Dick. Dark Fate begins as a political intrigue that leads to an exciting and intense first installment of footage. Later, the story slips into the realm of science fiction and, although it loses a bit of density, it cunningly manages the ups and downs of the script and knows how to give its images a stimulating aroma of old B series.

21.00 / DMAX

New appointment with ‘091: Police Alert’

The best real cases carried out by Spanish agents are cited in this documentary series. This installment will show how one of the operational patrols in Barcelona tracks down a criminal group in a nightlife area, where a fight has left several injured. On the other hand, in Madrid, in Puerta del Sol, the agents will travel to a concentration of football fans to maintain order.

21.30 / Movistar Spanish Cinema

‘The dog in the manger’

Spain, 1995 (104 minutes). Director: Pilar Miró. Interpreters: Emma Suárez, Carmelo Gómez, Miguel Rellán, Ana Duato.

Many producers were frightened by the audacity of Pilar Miró, who wanted to transfer Lope de Vega’s verses to the screen. This last film by the well-remembered director endured severe financing problems, but, finally, far from being daunted, the audience responded enthusiastically and the film accumulated seven Goya awards. The dog in the gardener is an exercise in good cinematographic taste, supported by a stupendous cast of actors who make the text shine, adapted by Rafael Pérez Sierra.

21.30 / The 1

Afghan refugees in Spain, in ‘Weekly Report’

Space Weekly report opens its page this Saturday with the report far from afghanistan, that approaches the thousands of Afghan refugees who requested asylum in Spain to flee the Taliban regime, one year after their arrival. Later, festival days portrays the day-to-day life of the itinerant orchestras that hit the road every year to bring music to festivals and summer festivals throughout Spain.

21.30 / The Sixth

Arkano, guest on ‘laSexta Noche’

The news of the week will be analyzed by Cristina Almeida in the sixth night, the space presented by Verónica Sanz and Antonio Pérez Lobato. The show will also feature an interview with rapper Arkano. There will be no lack of analysis of the country’s economic situation, with different experts who will explain how Spain will evolve after the summer.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Outlaws of legend’

The Long Riders. USA, 1980 (96 minutes). Director: Walter Hill. Cast: David Carradine, Keith Carradine, Robert Carradine, James Keach, Stacy Keach.

The eighties began and the western was in a terminal state. It was then that Walter Hill filmed this magnificent and endearing work. In this love song to the genre, he took up the ways of the great Peckinpah to create a ghostly work in which the characters, united by ties of blood and friendship, dream of a future far from the beaten track. Also with a West that no longer belongs to them. They are little more than ghosts in an environment marked by the end of the Civil War. The band formed by the Younger brothers, the Millers and the Jameses, led by the legendary Jesse (played by actors who are also brothers in real life), moves between outbursts of violence and dreams of placidity. And Hill creates a masterpiece thanks to the attentive gaze of a pure filmmaker.

0.05 / TCM

‘Shutter Island’

USA, 2009 (135 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams.

Shutter Island It is a film as predictable as it is fascinating. Also a lesson on how to build a script whose steps can be predicted mathematically. From the first sequences, Martin Scorsese gives the film an exciting air vintage; so much so, that the viewer could believe they are immersed in a film from the forties or fifties, in the style of those produced by Val Lewton for RKO. Scorsese’s camera, feverish, travels through the scenes of a terrifying island in which dangerous insane people are locked up, and accompanies two policemen shaken by a dark mystery. The magic of Shutter Island lies in its incendiary images, in a staging that makes each shot, each frame, a monument to restlessness.

1.30 / Hollywood

‘Topaz’

USA, 1969 (120 minutes). Director: Alfred Hitchcock. Cast: Frederick Stafford, John Forsythe, Philippe Noiret.

topaz is another of Hitchcock’s films that has often been dismissed as “minor.” It should only be noted that it also happened with works such as The Man Who Knew Too Much, Strangers on a Train Y Fake culprit. Therefore, it is convenient to focus and pay attention to its captivating images, which adapt a best seller by Leon Uris to create an absorbing plot of espionage at the expense of some Soviet missile bases hidden in Cuba. After Topaz, Hitchcock would only shoot two more films, Frenzy Y The plot, progressively more disillusioned and bitter: two peaks of the cinema of the seventies.

