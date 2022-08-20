What to do in Valencia during the summer | to Cala del Portitxol: an enclave that leaves no one indifferent

One of the most outstanding summer plans for the inhabitants of the Mediterranean coast is to spend a day by the sea and the sand. Fortunately, in the Community there are many beaches and coves where you can enjoy everything that the natural destination has to offer. Precisely in Alicante there are many of them.

One of the natural enclaves that have an obligatory stop is the cove of Portitxol or Barraca. The small bay where the sea seeps is located in the town of Xàbia, which stands out for being one of the most desired tourist destinations during the summer on the Costa Blanca. The place is attractive for its crystal clear waters, all the services it has and the small white houses with blue doors of fishermen that are called barracas. The famous blue doors have made the place, in addition to an ideal plan for water and rest, a perfect place to take a few photos.

The cove is located between cliffs, it is made of stone, with clear waters and a length of 900 metres. Right in front is the 300-meter Portixol Island, which turns out to be an ideal place to snorkel and observe marine activity. Another option offered by the cove is to practice water sports such as kayaking or paddle surfing. Private companies located in the place give the possibility of renting the materials by the hour.

The cove allows you to enjoy a complete experience. / Sara Martinez / Martha Segura

After the dip and sunbathing, it’s time to eat. In the same cove is the restaurant ‘Cala Clemence’ that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as the possibility of having a cocktail. Another alternative is the Restaurant ‘La Barraca’. On the other hand, the cove has toilets, sea rescue and rental of hammocks and umbrellas.

In addition, the cove has been the scene of several shootings of advertisements, series and movies. Several celebrities also decide to stop by the place to enjoy a summer day. Among them are Dulceida, Pilar Rubio, Pablo Motos and the most recent, actor Matt Damon.

It is recommended to go with booties to be more comfortable as well as arriving early if you want to park in the car park since it is a cove with a large influx. In any case, there are more possibilities to park that are about 15 minutes away on foot.

Getting to Cala del Portixol by car from Valencia will take approximately one hour and a half. Take the A-7 for 93.6 kilometers until exit 62. Next, take the N-332, CV-740, CV-747 and Portitxol roads until you reach Carrer de la Barraca.