What is impostor syndrome and which famous people suffer from it? | Sofia Petro | Kate Winslet | Emma Watson | Michelle Obama LRTM | World

Seven out of 10 people have suffered it without realizing it, that is, 70% of people. According to the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), it is the irrational belief that does not allow a subject to have self-confidence.

Its about imposter syndrome. Those who suffer from it often believe that their achievements or triumphs are the product of luck or the help of others and not the result of their effort, ability, talent or creativity.

It was discovered in 1978 by Pauline Clance Y Suzanne Imes. At first it was believed that it affected more women than men; however, over time it was learned that it affects both sexes equally.

According to a study by UNAM, patients affected by impostor syndrome live in a vigilant attitude and fear that someone will discover that their achievements are a fraud. They even ignore the hard evidence to support the successes of these people.

The aforementioned report indicates that people who suffer from this syndrome tend to suffer from anxiety, depression, sadness and insecurity. The inability to recognize your own achievements prevents successes from being enjoyed as your own.

Another characteristic is almost permanent dissatisfaction. Patients often have the idea that they could have done better. The consequence of all this is that many times these people do not achieve what they set out to do or give up trying.

Subgroups of impostor syndrome

– Perfectionists: They often set very high expectations for themselves. Despite meeting the vast majority of their goals, they feel that they are a failure, that they do not have the ability or the competence.

– Experts: They constantly seek certifications, training, diplomas, etc. The reason? They don’t feel competent. They don’t decide to apply for new jobs until they are sure they meet all the requirements.

– Natural geniuses: They usually believe that if something was difficult for them to achieve, they are not as good as others think.

– Individualists: they have the need to carry the vast majority of work, without any help, so as not to feel that they are a failure or a fraud.

– Superhuman: They are those who strive more every day for their need to stand out in all aspects. They seek to be the best parents, students, etc. They tend to suffer from stress due to the high level of self-demand.

Which celebrities suffer from impostor syndrome?

Through their social networks, Sofia Petro —daughter of the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro— revealed on her social networks that she suffers from impostor syndrome. “This disease is a psychological state that makes you believe that you are not up to the situation, that you do not deserve what you have or your achievements,” she said.

Thus, the daughter of the Colombian president sent a message of encouragement to his followers. “ If someone out there feels something similar, this is a reminder that you do deserve to be where you are, that nothing fell from the sky ”, he pointed.

In October 2019, the British singer Ellie Goulding He made it known through his Instagram account that he suffers from impostor syndrome.

“I know for a fact that much of the anxiety that plagues me stems from what is known as impostor syndrome. Not believing in myself and thinking that I don’t deserve happiness, this leads me to want to sabotage my own success “, he pointed.

Other celebrities who admitted to being victims of impostor syndrome are Michelle Obama, Kate Winslet Y Emma Watson. The “Titanic” actress revealed that she often woke up not wanting to go to work, that she couldn’t do it and that she felt like a fraud.

For her part, Watson confessed to having a feeling of discomfort with herself. “Sometimes I think ‘at some point will people realize I’m a total fraud?’” she said.