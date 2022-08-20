What happened to Will Smith’s career after the Oscar slap?

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock, the public and the Academy. “A joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote on his Instagram. Photo: Getty

Although they have passed almost five months since the celebration of the 94 Oscar Awardsthese continue to bring tail for the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock when he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Despite making a video in which he apologized last July, the actor’s reputation has been seriously damaged, to the point that it seems difficult for him to get back on his feet.

According to a survey conducted by Q Scores for Varietybefore the incident, Smith was among the most beloved and acclaimed actors in Hollywood, his popularity was at the height of Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington by placing among the 5 or 10 male actors top rated, when getting a 39% opinion positive by those surveyed, surpassing other well-known names such as Keanu Reeves or Dwayne Johnson, who have 37% and 36% positive opinions.

Now, after the slap, the public’s perception of the Oscar winner it plummeted to 24%, losing 15 points. On the contrary, negative opinions about Smith have tripled, since in January of this year, only 8% of those surveyed had a bad perception of the interpreter, compared tol 26% who had it in the past month of July, four months after the incident.

Q Scores has conducted semi-annual surveys between January and July, in which it has solicited the opinions of 1,800 American viewers over the age of six. Among the male actors with the highest ratings, he leads the list Morgan Freeman (with 44% favorable opinions), followed by Tom Hanks (43%) and Samuel L. Jackson (37%).

He has not been the only one whose image has been terribly damaged, since the unpopularity of Jada Pinkett-Smith also shot. In January of this year, the unfavorable opinions about the actress were of a 29%, a figure that rises to 44% in the month of July. On the other hand, the interpreter did not enjoy popularity either after the slap, because in January 2022, only 13% of those surveyed had a favorable opinion of her, a figure that fell to 6% after the incident.

Who has neither won nor lost in this controversy has been Chris Rock. Before the slap, the actor and comedian had 20% favorable opinions and 14% unfavorable opinions, both figures are maintained after the blow.

Although the months go by, it seems that the controversy will not leave the actor alone, at least in the short term. On the other hand, it is noteworthy that, despite the judicial scandal that he has lived through for several months, Johnny Depp hold a 35% favorable opinion, figure that has remained stable throughout the process.

“A VERY SIGNIFICANT AND PRECIPITATE DECLINE”

For Henry Shaffer, executive vice president of Q Scores, although the slap has caused “a very significant and precipitous decline” in popularity, this is not to say that public opinion will turn its back on Smith in the long run. “[Su impopularidad] it’s not as bad as in other celebrities who have experienced real controversies that have severely damaged his image,” he told the American media, citing the case of the controversy that Tiger Woods experienced after his marital infidelity was revealed in 2009.

Almost five months after the incidents, several of the actor’s projects, such as ‘Emancipation’, ‘I am legend 2′ or ‘Bad Boys 4′ They are paralyzed while the studios assess the risks involved in continuing to work with the actor.

It remains to be seen what the long-term consequences of the actor’s apology video will be, though Schafer has already warned that rehabilitating his image it won’t be fast. “Much depends on his personality and how the resurrection of his image is pursued,” she concluded.