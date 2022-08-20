What are the foods with the best protein?

There is a saying that says that people are or reflect on their exterior what they consume, not in vain, health professionals mention that the best way to prevent any type of disease or even to deal with it, in the event that it occurs; it is through food and it is there where fruits, vegetables and proteins play an important role in the vitality of the organism.

A healthy dish must be made up of a carbohydrate in its natural state or what is now known as an energy food; there must also be a protein and an adequate portion of salad that must occupy 50% of the plate; however, the portions may vary, for this, it is important to consult a nutritionist so that they provide the pertinent recommendations for each patient and suggest the appropriate amounts for each person.

The portal of health, and personal care Business Insider explains the importance of protein consumption for the body. This compound is present in various parts of the body such as muscles, bones, skin, blood, and in the enzymes that drive most of its chemical reactions.

Proteins in the body are naturally formed by linking amino acids; however, some of them can only be acquired through what is consumed. This is why the portal mentions the list of foods that contain the most protein and that are essential in a healthy and balanced eating plan.

Proteins of vegetable and animal origin. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are two types of proteins, those that are of animal origin and those that are of vegetable origin. According to the EFSA (European Food Safety Authority), proteins of animal origin provide all the amino acids that the body needs, therefore they are easier to digest; On the other hand, those of plant origin do not provide the necessary amounts of amino acids that the body requires.

“Legumes, cereals, whole grains, nuts, fruits and vegetables are the main sources of plant-based protein, but their contribution percentage varies greatly from one to another; since none of these foods alone contain all the necessary amino acidstherefore it will be essential to incorporate them in their entirety in the diet and even more so when protein of animal origin is not consumed”.