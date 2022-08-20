What are the consequences of ‘doing a Will Smith’ at work?

The ceremony of the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards will be remembered for the slap that actor Will Smith gave to comedian Chris Rock due to the joke he made about the shaved head of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who has publicly acknowledged that she suffers from alopecia. Legálitas analyzes what happens if a similar situation occurs in a work environment, indicating whether any defense is legitimate, whether it is possible to report the act and what the company can do in the face of such an event.

If a person’s honor is attacked, is any defense legitimate?

If a person’s honor is attacked, it is not possible to take justice on their own under cover of a presumed legitimate defense, since this legitimate defense would not apply in the absence of a rational need to use force to prevent or repel the alleged attack on the person. honor. Therefore, instead of slapping the aggressor, you can claim justice in court taking legal action.

