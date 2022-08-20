What are the consequences of ‘doing a Will Smith’ at work?

The ceremony of the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards will be remembered for the slap that actor Will Smith gave to comedian Chris Rock due to the joke he made about the shaved head of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who has publicly acknowledged that she suffers from alopecia. Legálitas analyzes what happens if a similar situation occurs in a work environment, indicating whether any defense is legitimate, whether it is possible to report the act and what the company can do in the face of such an event.

If a person’s honor is attacked, is any defense legitimate?

If a person’s honor is attacked, it is not possible to take justice on their own under cover of a presumed legitimate defense, since this legitimate defense would not apply in the absence of a rational need to use force to prevent or repel the alleged attack on the person. honor. Therefore, instead of slapping the aggressor, you can claim justice in court taking legal action.

If a colleague or boss is slapped at work, can it be reported?

Any person who is the victim of an assault can report the events at a Police station, the Civil Guard or by going to the Investigating Court on duty at the scene of the events, where they would report what happened accompanied by all the available evidence.

The victim has a period of one year to bring criminal action in the case of minor crimes and five years for less serious crimes.

Likewise, Legálitas recalls that, as established in article 20 of the Penal Code, anyone who acts in defense of the person or of their own rights or those of others is exempt from criminal responsibility, provided that the aggression is unlawful, there is a rational need for the means used to prevent or repel it and there is a lack of sufficient provocation on the part of the defender.

What sanctions entails slapping a colleague?

In case of suffering an illegitimate aggression, it is possible to bring criminal actions by a crime of injury or mistreatment, depending on the severity of the attack. If the aggression did not injure the victim, the culprit would face a minor crime of mistreatment at work, punishable by a fine of one to two months, with a fee of two to four hundred euros per day. that the judge will determine based on the economic capacity of the convicted person, as stated in article 147.3 of the Penal Code.

If the aggressor injures the victim the punishment will depend on the severity of the injuries. If they are injuries that heal by themselves without requiring more than a first medical assistance, it is a minor offense of injuries punishable in article 147.2 of the Penal Code with a fine of one to three months.

When injuries require, in addition to a first healthcare, medical or surgical treatment is considered a misdemeanor of bodily injury and the penalties they rise to prison from three months to three years or a fine from six to twelve months.

According to jurisprudence, there is treatment when the injury requires the placement of a splint or immobilizing element for its healing, such as, for example, a plaster cast, stitches, antibiotics for healing, the use of a collar as a healing element or it involves the loss of a tooth. The administration of analgesics or anti-inflammatories as a palliative element for pain is not considered medical treatment for legal purposes.

What can the company do in this situation?

Verbal or physical offenses against the employer or the people who work in the company or the relatives who live with them can be cause for disciplinary sanction or dismissal based on article 54.2. section c) of the Workers’ Statute. In this sense, unlike other labor breaches, a single physical assault on a co-worker can be cause for disciplinary dismissal, without requiring a harmful result. Thus, the lack of guilt assessed in the criminal jurisdiction is not binding in the social jurisdiction in the context of a dismissal.

However, Legálitas points out that before dismissal or sanction, the employer will have to analyze the circumstances in which the aggression occurred to assess the seriousness of the breach. Therefore, when a worker receives physical or verbal aggression from a colleague, it is recommended inform the management of the company to investigate the facts. Once the commission of the sanctionable acts has been confirmed, the employer must make an assessment of the labor breaches in accordance with the grading of offenses and sanctions established in the legal provisions or in the application agreement.

What are the labor consequences of physical aggression against a colleague?

Unlike verbal assaults, physical assaults are considered serious enough breaches to be subject to the maximum penalty, such as disciplinary dismissal.

However, the power that the employer has to sanction or dismiss is subject to judicial control. Therefore, if the dismissed worker is not satisfied with the disciplinary nature, he may challenge it, resorting to the judicial expiration procedure established for it (prior attempt at administrative conciliation), where the dismissal may be qualified by sentence as:

Proceeding. If the alleged cause is proven. The company will not have to pay compensation to the worker.

Unfair. When non-compliances are not proven, they are not sufficient to justify dismissal or when the company has not followed the formal requirements required by law or conventionally.

In this way, Offenses caused by provocation or physical offenses by relatives of the worker are not considered grounds for dismissal if the participation of the dismissed worker is not proven or when the worker who attacks another suffers from a serious depressive disorder.