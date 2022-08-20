What are the changes that Canelo has implemented in his preparation to face Golovkin

Canelo Álvarez changed his way of training to face Gennady Golovkin (Photo: Kristian Carreon/REUTERS)

Saul Cinnamon Alvarez is about to engage in one of the biggest fights in his professional career. Although in his history of confrontations against Gennady Golovkin has benefited from a draw and a victory, the defeat against Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds they would have directed him to try a new style in his preparation to ensure his arrival in the ring in better conditions, although he also resumed practices that he had left in disuse.

During an interview with Associated Press (AP), the boxer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, confessed the details of the practices he has put in place during his preparation under the command of Eddy Reynoso. In that sense, old exercises like running outdoors they became more frequent in the last week in order to improve their cardiovascular endurance.

“Many things have changed in my physical conditioning, he didn’t go running because he had a knee injury. Now I do and it has worked well for me. We will increase the distance in these weeks and in the last two we will lower it and do more speed training, ”Álvarez told the news agency.

Canelo Álvarez’s preparation has gone beyond the ensogados (Photo: Kristian Carreon/REUTERS)

It is worth mentioning that in 2018, the undisputed 168-pound champion underwent right knee surgery. Since then, outdoor running has become one of the most neglected routines in his preparation despite the fact that it is one of the basic exercises in boxing. Thanks to that, cardiovascular endurance improves, so the boxer can endure with less fatigue inside the ring.

One of the scenes that surprised the public on May 7, 2022 was that of Saul Alvarez exhausted by the effort and demand of his Russian opponent. His face turned flushed and with an expression of frustration due to the wear and tear he was putting on. In that sense, his improvement will help him not to make the same mistake when he faces the Kazakh.

Food is another aspect that has changed since his most recent defeat. On the eve of facing Dmitry Bivol, influenced by a documentary on the platform Netflix, confessed to having changed his food intake to a vegan diet. However, for facing Golovkin returned to incorporate the consumption of meat among his habits.

The Mexican will seek to win by knockout against Gennady Golovkin (Photo: AFP)

“I tried to do it for a few weeks and it is very difficult to change everything suddenly. So now, like all my life, I still eat the same as before. I feel great, I have been training hard and I am confident for the fight,” she stated.

Although he did not mention it during his speech, another of the changes that the Mexican has implemented is privacy and concentration inside your camp. Weeks before facing the Russian for the World Boxing Association (WBA) title at 175 pounds, he received numerous visits to his gym from people from the artistic world who could have lost his concentration.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

On the contrary, in his prep camp heading into the trilogy he has shown a superior level of focus. And it is that in Eddy Reynoso’s gym, the presence of his advisers and trainers has hardly been allowed, as well as his closest relatives on an eventual basis.

Finally, Cinnamon Alvarez recognized that the fight against GGG It is one of the most representative commitments in his career. He even ventured to declare his intention to end the brawl before the 12 rounds, on September 17, so as not to leave room for interpretations due to the judges’ decision.

