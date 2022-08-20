What are Stromae and Camila Cabello doing on ‘Jersey Shore’?

Each Stromae publication amazes us in unpredictable ways. After delighting us with his extraordinary Milanese performance, this time the Belgian artist arrives with the video clip for the single my lovecontained in his latest album, Multitude. Said this way, everything would seem normal, but the surprises – in the plural, what did you think? – I’m around the corner.

The song, for the occasion, has in fact been revised and now boasts a collaboration with the pop star of Cuban origin Camila Cabello, one of the most listened to artists in the world in recent years. The two met at the Met Gala, held last May in New York, where Camila Cabello took the opportunity to express her love for her for Multitude and, in particular, for the piece my love. Stromae then invited Cabello to get his hands on the song produced by his younger brother, Luc Van Hever.

But, as we said, Stromae likes to surprise us and, when he released the video of this collaboration a few minutes ago, we were stunned. In the clip Stromae and Camila Cabello are catapulted inside Villa Mon Amoura fantasy reality show along the lines of Jersey Shore (and various correlates) in which the two, between quarrels, seductions and betrayals, interpret canonical characters poised between the tamarro and the kistch (we dare you not to laugh by looking at Stromae’s choice of outfits). What is striking is the way in which Julien and Quentin, the duo who directed the video, have remained faithful to the photographic patina of the reality show as to its internal development, surprising for an unpredictable final choice.