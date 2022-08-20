Westworld in the metaverse – Information

Westworld just completed in HBO its most apocalyptic season, in the absence of confirmation if there will be a fifth installment in which all loose ends can be closed. Under normal circumstances, there would be no doubt that we will. But given the instability at the head of Warner, the company that owns HBO, it would not be surprising if it were one of the pieces to be sacrificed in the cost-cutting plan in which the platform has entered. Unexpected cancellations, self-produced series that disappear from the catalogue, to which is added the recent break between HBO and JJ Abrams, whose production company Westworld left. Ingredients that open a future full of uncertainties.

For now, HBO canceled the series that Abrams was projecting for the platform (demimonde) because they had a budget that was going above 200 million dollarsa figure even higher than that of the prequel to Game of Thrones (The House of the Dragon) which will be released this Monday. Paradoxically, when the first season of Westworld premiered in 2016, many received it as the series called to be the successor of Game of Thrones. Years later, HBO has preferred that the saga created by George R.R. Martin live on with new spin offs and titles set in that universe. No substitutes.

Therefore, the fact that we are left without the fifth and final season of Westworld remains within the possible. Fortunately, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have been able to close a good part of the plots of the series in this fourth installment, in the absence of the top executives give them the green light to put the icing on this cake that they have been cooking throughout these six years. And it would be a shame if they didn’t let them, because it is without a doubt one of the most solid series about robots and artificial intelligence that television has today.

The series began as a remake of the film metal souls shot by the novelist Michael Crichton in the 70s but ended up going much further. The film was kind of Jurassic Park, where instead of dinosaurs, we had robots in an amusement park that rebelled against tourists. The series created by Nolan and Joy for HBO delved into other of their fetish topics: robotics and artificial intelligence and that they already dealt with in Person of interest. In Westworld, the spectacular action sequences alternated with other more brainy moments. It becomes more and more evident to me that I need to rewatch the series to refresh certain concepts and characters. And I am convinced that it should win every viewing. The series has become something closer to Black Mirror than to the dinosaurs of Spielberg. Needless to say, from now on there are many spoilers about what has been the evolution of the plot throughout its four seasons.

From the first episodes, we saw that the tourists enjoyed doing all kinds of dirty tricks to the robots. The park was a place to unleash their wildest instincts, knowing that what they did it had no consequences because nothing was real. However, the patience of the machines reached its limit and they exploded. The machines rose up and began to kill not only the sadistic visitors to Westworld, but the scenario was expanded to all of humanity. In the third season, the conflict between humanity and the machines was served. Some robots had managed to escape from the park facilities and transferred the conflict to the real world. Not all humans were savage sadists, nor were all ruthless robots Terminators. There were those who advocated peaceful coexistence between machines and humanity.

In this fourth season we have finally seen a world controlled by machines. From Jurassic Park we have gone to Matrix. An apocalyptic world where the machines are who have subjugated humanitydepriving them of any hint of freedom and taking away their free will, and unable to distinguish fact from fiction. Algorithms have sentenced the future of people, while some terrifying sounds and tones that seem to come from the ship of Encounters in the Third Phase they are able to control crowds and cause them to destroy each other. In this technological dystopia, we have a particular vision of heaven. The sublime is a kind of virtual limbo, the cloud that stores in its entrails the millions of terrabytes of the different artificial intelligences. A kind of metaverse which is key in the conflict between the resistance and the artificial intelligence that controls the evil delos corporation. Even in this fourth season, we have come to know a new parkset in the roaring 20s of the last century, when we thought that the parks had been left behind in the series.

As if we were inside a video game, different characters have been exploring all the existing options to get out of a certain situation, as we have seen with the characters of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Caleb’s (Aaron James). If we saw them die, nothing happened. It was another simulation and they continued the game with a new life. In the end Bernard sees the solution: a final sacrifice to destroy everything and for the world to reset. The key to this reboot has been the character of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) which has turned out to be an equivalent to Neo (Keanu Reeves) from Matrix. A more human Dolores, despite having been one of the visible heads of the rebellion. In this fourth season, she appears as a totally new character, named Cristina, without knowing what her connection is with the other Dolores and without any memory of her. By the way, while she was blonde, Cristina is brunette.

Paradoxically, on the other hand, William (Richard Harris), the man in black who embodied all the evils of humanity has ended up becoming one of the great villains of the series, but turned into a cold machine that kills without any contemplation. We have seen many deaths that have hurt us in this final episode and we do not know how many of them will be real.

The season finale of Westworld has taken us back to the beginning of the series. In the first episode, their characters appeared locked in a loop, in the manner of a Groundhog Day, which was repeated continuously. In this restart that the final episode has left us, we go back at the time of that loop. In theory, the new season would tell us what’s new in this newly created world and its differences from the previous one. Dolores still has things to say. Will the protagonists have managed to create that ideal world of peaceful coexistence between humans and machines? Time will tell if it’s a story we’ll be told one day or just a fantasy destined to live on in the metaverse.