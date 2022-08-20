Well-being in your brain: keys to activate the substances of pleasure

The wellness in your brain is possible by activating certain substances that exist in it and that help us to feel better, with more energy, concentrated and happy, as well as relaxed and calm.

Indeed, there are many emotions and sensations that depend on these substances in the brain and not for nothing, imbalances in them cause disorders mental deeply uncomfortable such as anxiety and depression, which often have their origin in the structure of the mind.

Therefore, it is important to understand how you can improve the wellness in your brain By activating these pleasure substanceswhich are for example the oxytocin, serotonin, endorphins and dopaminewhich regulate, among many other things, stress control, the feeling of success, well-being, etc.

There are also ways to raise the levels of pleasure substances that are very frequent, but not entirely healthy, such as drugs, food, medications, alcohol and some habits such as shopping. The thing about these types of methods is that they can provide a wellness in your brain momentary, but soon passes and leaves a contrary feeling, even guilt. For this reason, many times people who are addicted to shopping, alcohol or drugs end up asking for help to control those addictions that do not generate long-term well-being and that have negative side effects such as addiction or debt.

Therefore, it pays to know ways to increase pleasure substances that exist in our brain naturally and without negative effects, and for this we are going to list four keys recommended by the coach and trainer Louise Presley-Turner, which are designed to stimulate the release of oxytocin, serotonin, endorphins Y dopamine.

Meditating helps release serotonin FGTrade

Dopamine – the reward chemical

To generate dopamine, the best recommendation is to complete tasks that you set. For example, from the simplest thing like washing the dishes to the most complex like finishing a personal project, dopamine is released every time we feel the success of finishing a project or task that we have pending. To have more control over this, you can make a to-do list and cross them off your list as you do them, so you can clearly see everything you achieve in a day.

Oxytocin – the chemical of love

Although many people associate the release of oxytocin with relationships, the truth is that there are many other possibilities to release it. For example, you can have a pet and play with it, you can also hug your friends, give compliments to the people you love, and surround yourself with people who make you feel good. All this contributes to the release of oxytocin.

Serotonin – emotional stabilizer

To liberate serotonin, which helps balance emotions, activities such as meditating (even if you are a beginner, this helps a lot), going for a walk, activities outdoors and in nature, exercising, etc. are recommended. All these activities help to release serotonin and this makes the emotions better balanced.

Endorphin – pain reducer

The endorphins They work as natural pain relievers, as they help reduce the pain in our body when they are released. To release it, it is recommended to laugh, use essential oils, eat dark chocolate, exercise and fun times. Maybe you can start by watching a series that you enjoy a lot and see how you feel afterwards.

Remember that these are excellent options to test the release of pleasure substances and contribute naturally to wellness in your brain. However, if at any time you feel that this is not enough for you, do not be afraid to ask for professional help, because it is never too late to go to therapy and talk about what would be the best alternatives for you.