Virtually Heroes, Roger Corman and Mark Hamill’s Gamer Movie That Was Never Released, Is Finally Coming to Theaters

Roger Corman is a legendary American producer and director king of the B-series (or Z, depending on the case) and the low budget, His book How I made 100 films in Hollywood and I never lost a penny, already shows us his philosophy, which was to shoot a lot, fast and cheap.

You can also find it in the books of History of cinema because in the 60s and 70s of the last century, it gave shelter and facilitated the first steps to young directors and actors who would revolutionize Hollywood and, therefore, world cinema. Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Peter Bogdanovich, Jonathan Demme, Jack Nicholson and James Cameron all learned the trade under him. So respect.

The film, in dry dock since 2013, will start sailing

Corman already had movies under his belt that never made it to theaters (or home distribution, even) for various reasons. The best known, fantastic four (1994). Seeing what was later done in theaters with Stan Lee’s first superheroes, we don’t think it was that bad, really. Research about it, because all the history around it is really fascinating.

VirtuallyHeroesin which our favorite jedi appeared Mark Hamill, was in the official selection of the Sundance Festival in 2013… and there it stayed when it did not find distribution. Well, Screen Media has come to the rescue and will release it theatrically and digitally on december.

The story goes from video game characters to Call of Duty who realize that, that they are not human. They will rebel against their destiny in a plot in which love will not be lacking. As is not uncommon in Corman’s production, the film is unashamedly filled with material already shot from previous films. Come on, like Free Guy, but poor. Here, as we greatly admire this gentleman, we eagerly await that justice will finally be done.