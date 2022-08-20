viral video | Grandparents are TikTok stars for making the craziest virals | TikTok | United States | Stories | nnda nnrt | STORIES

Definitely, there is no age to have fun and have a good time, as a group of grandparents and great-grandparents of the USA who are the most recent sensation in TikTok for making the virals of the moment, whose history behind this initiative has fascinated millions in this social network.

shining again

Our protagonists are called Larry, Curtis, Mabel, Eugene, Rose Y bubblywho act as actors remembering their youth and make viral content recreating some scenes from Hollywood movies, just like thousands of young people on the Chinese platform looking for that video that will lead them to stardom.

The key to the success of this particular group is that their ages are between 70 and 85 years old, among whose most recent successes is dancing to the rhythm “billie eilish”, latest success of Armani White.

@retirementhouse #ad No, Eugene is not Colonel Sanders. $5 Mac & Cheese Bowls are back at participating @KFC ♬ original sound – Retirement House

Total success on TikTok

Currently, the account Retirement House (@retirementhouse) has almost 4 million followers and with some amazing 80.2 million “I like it”created by Brandon Chase (25 years old) and adi azran (27), who were looking for a way to achieve a great impact on this platform: “To reach a lot of people, we needed to find something that was different; It’s a bit out of character for most older people who create content against all young people.”said Azran to the new york post.

How did the idea come about?

They met working in the creative studio Flighthouse Mediawith an idea in mind different from today: “Our original goal was to recreate ‘Jersey Shor,’ but with older people in Hollywood. Instead, we embrace this idea of ​​being the grandparents of the Internet.”confessed chase.

They soon realized that it was better for the cast to present their videos with their own versions of, literally, everything. For this reason, they hope that with their success the entertainment industry’s obsession with youth: “I think the perception of older people is changing. People are commenting. You don’t really age, do you? Everything is in your mind”narrowed Azran.

@retirementhouse GIRL THE WAY YOU MOVIN ♬ No Hands (feat. Roscoe Dash & Wale) – Waka Flocka Flame

Cast fascinated with TikTok

In fact, the cast of older adults has been, at the time, people related to the world of Hollywood, such as Reath Gray 73 years old: “What we can do is wonderful. I want to make people laugh and have a good time. This is my dream job”while Gaylyn Bakerof 85, limited: “It definitely keeps us younger”.

However, and as expected, our protagonists, until recently, had no idea what it was TikTokuntil today: “I see TikTokso I think I can understand when I appear here”while Patti Yulish82, noted: “We have to go back and bye or Brandon explain to us what some things mean”.

Retirement House has been accumulating such success that they have agreements with brands such as Virgin Voyages either KFCwhich is why they have made shorts for these companies both in Facebook, Youtube, TikTok and even, Sanpchat.

@retirementhouse 💎🍌💎🍌💎🍌 ♬ BILLIE EILISH. -Armani White

uniting generations

Finally, Azran revealed that they have a great time uniting different generations with this series of videos: “The dynamic of being young with these older people and spending a lot of time with them has been really great. We hope the audience sees it, being something, and just laughs, has fun.”sentenced the new york post.