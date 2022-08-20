Vin Diesel, how much will he earn for Fast & Furious 10? The figure is impressive

The cachet of American actor Vin Diesel for the new chapter of the Fast & Furious action series is really crazy. Here’s how much he will earn

Vin Diesel is a famous American actor. Born in Alameda, California on July 18, 1967, he has always wanted to be an actor. At the age of seven he made his debut in a play for children called Dinosaur Door. After years of studying acting, her first film role in Penny Marshall’s film came in 1990 Awakenings. Later, in 1998, he was chosen by the great director Steven Spielberg to play a role in the film Save Private Ryan. The fame obtained with this film allowed him to take part in numerous other film productions.

Over the years, the Californian actor has specialized in action films. Among his most famous roles, in fact, we remember that of astronaut Richard B. Riddick in the trilogy of the same name, or that of Xander Cage in xXx. Fans of the action series will remember, however, one in particular: the saga Fast and Furious, dedicated to underground car racing. The character played by Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious is that of Dominic Toretto, head of a gang of motorists and organizers of illegal races. Billed as the antagonist of the series, he went on to become the hero of the Hollywood action franchise.

Vin Diesel’s screaming cachet

The saga of Fast & Furious it is among the most profitable in the entire history of cinema. The adventures of Dominic Toretto and Brian O ‘Conner, played by the late actor Paul Walker, who passed away in 2013 following a car accident, are followed and loved around the world. In May 2023, the tenth chapter of the successful franchise will be released in the United States, which will be titled Fast X. Vin Diesel will be back again as beloved Dominic Toretto. Do you know how much he will earn for his interpretation of him? Find out with us.

As reported by the Instagram page How much do you earn, Vin Diesel will receive a staggering $ 20 million. Now in the tenth chapter of the famous saga dedicated to cars, the actor can afford to expect such a high figure. Surely the success of the film, which will contain scenes shot in Italy, in Genzano, will justify the Californian actor’s request. They will take part in the tenth chapter of Fast & Furious also other great Hollywood actors, such as Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron and Michelle Rodriguez. The Italian release date should be the same as the American one: May 19, 2023.

