Vin Diesel Confirms Brie Larson Is Joining ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Vin Diesel has just confirmed that the Oscar-winning actress, Brie Larsonwill join Toretto’s family in ‘fast and furious 10‘.

Through his Instagram account, Diese confirmed the news and said that Larson will play a mysterious character.

In the message posted on the social network, Diesel made reference to his role as Captain Marvel within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Yes, yes, yes… if you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh, you say to yourself: ‘she is Captain Marvel‘. It is clear that there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, though, is the character that will be featured in Fast & Furious 10″, she said.

“You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, is this deep soul that will add something,” he wrote.

Although there are no details about the plot yet, it was also recently announced that Jason Momoa would join the cast of the next installment.

So Captain Marvel and Aquaman will join a cast that includes franchise veterans. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese GibsonLudacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Vin Diesel himself.

In an interview recently Brie Larson He commented that he would like to join Toretto’s family.

“Please tell everyone that of course I would like to be in a Fast and Furious movie. Am obsessed. I love them. I think they are very good. They are very funny. And they’ve made me appreciate cars… I’m open to playing new characters and whatever. Whatever it takes,” she said.

The tenth installment of Fast and Furious is expected to be released on may 19 of 2023.