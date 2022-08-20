Venezuelan Will Smith’s double causes fury for his great resemblance

In the streets of Peru, a Venezuelan man named Yhasual Ávila unleashed euphoria among the people who for a moment they confused him with Will Smith, the protagonist of ‘Man in Black’, and they asked him for a photo.

Videos of the 30-year-old man who wears a cap and dances in the style of the famous Hollywood actor circulate through social networks while posing for the selfies of those who approach him.

Ávila calls himself ‘Will Smith’s Double Officer’ in their accounts on digital platforms where they add more and more followers.

SEE ALSO:

Let me tell you that all the people asked me if I wasn’t the lost son of Will Smith, ‘The Prince of Rap’ and nothing, that was growing little by little. People who were in luxury cars stopped and told me ‘hey, you’re identical,’ “said the young man.

Yhasual left his native country with his wife and two children because of the difficult situation facing the nation and now lives in Peru, where he works as a shoemaker, but also He has gained fame for his great resemblance with Smith.

SEE ALSO:

In his TikTok account he accumulates more than 582 thousand ‘likes’ and has 45 thousand followers who enjoy his videos where he imitates ‘The Prince of rap’.

As the actor Will Smith says, while others sleep you have to work for what you want. I have been working, studying, seeing every gesture, every look”, concludes the charismatic Ávila.

RELATED:

IMITATOR OF VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ ASSURES THAT THE SINGER WAS LIKE THE FATHER HE NEVER HAD

WILL SMITH APOLOGIZES AGAIN FOR SLAPPING CHRIS ROCK

CHRIS ROCK RESPONDED TO WILL SMITH’S PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR SLAPPING HIM AT THE OSCARS