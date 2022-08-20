Top Gun: Maverick already overtakes Avengers: Infinity War at the box office

Not even Thanos could stop Tom Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick has officially overtaken Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War as the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office.

On Saturday, it was reported that Top Gun: Maverick hit $679 million at the North American box office, enough to beat out Infinity War, which sits at $678 million. The film is expected to top $680 million before the end of the weekend. Worldwide, Top Gun: Maverick has grossed over $1.35 billion.

Beating Avengers: Infinity War is just the latest milestone for Top Gun: Maverick. Earlier this month, the movie also topped Titanic. Given the film’s current box office trajectory, specifically how close it is to $700 million, it’s entirely possible that the Cruise-starring film will overtake another Marvel blockbuster for the number five spot in relatively short order, Black. Panther, which currently stands at $700. million. The rest of the top five are Avatar ($760 million) at number four, Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804.7 million) at number three, Avengers: Endgame ($858.3 million) at number two and Star Wars: The Force Awakens at number one with $936 million.

BOX OFFICE: Congratulations to #TopGunMaverick on passing the best MCU film, #AvengersInfinityWarto become the 6th highest grossing movie ever, domestically. #TopGun arrives at home on Tuesday, but will still remain in theaters. pic.twitter.com/ukuchwixGO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 20, 2022

In addition to beating Infinity War, Top Gun: Maverick is also Paramount’s biggest movie in its 110-year history in terms of domestic box office and more than that, the movie isn’t just crushing it at the box office. It is receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike. The film is currently on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 97% critic score and 99% audience score. Spencer Perry of ComicBook.com gave the film a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a “weird sequel that surpasses the original in every way.” You can read the description of Top Gun: Maverick below:

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a fearless test pilot and dodging the promotion that would leave him. on land. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster’, the son of the late friend Maverick and Radar Intercept Officer, Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose’. Facing an uncertain future that confronts the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”.

Top Gun: Maverick still available in theaters.