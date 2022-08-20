Tom Cruise displaces Johnny Depp as the highest paid actor

For a long time Johnny Depp was one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, but now Tom Cruise surpassed him

For a long time Johnny Depp He was one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

Your role as Jack Sparrow It not only made him an unforgettable actor for all the people in the world, but also made him earn a fortune.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge” made the actor win $140 million for both tapes, according to a list compiled by Forbes.

However, now the handsome Tom Cruise became the best paid with a salary of 100 million dollars thanks to the sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” which swept the box office to over a billion dollars.

Despite Johnny Depp is not at the top of the list does not mean that he is not one of the richest actors in the United States.

According to the magazine People With Moneythe American actor has an estimated net worth of 275 million dollars.

It has real estate, restaurants, a football team, an alcohol brand and even a fashion brand.

In addition, everything seems to indicate that the fame of the actor will return to his place, after having won the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heardwho was favored with $15 million compensation in the defamation lawsuit against Heard, who in turn was to receive $2 million.

Not only is he returning to acting, but he’s also released an album alongside veteran English rock and blues guitarist Jeff Beck.

So although this year it does not occupy the first place, everything seems to indicate that soon he will be the highest paid actor in Hollywood again.

What other actors are the highest paid in Hollywood?

According to the magazine Variety, these are the other actors who appeared on the list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

Despite the scandal in which he was involved during the 2022 Oscar Awards, he ranked second with $35 million in earnings for his role in the movie “Emancipation.”

Di Caprio will be the next protagonist of the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” where he will earn 30 million dollars.

The handsome actor returns to the big screen with the film “Formula 1” with which it is estimated that he will earn approximately 30 million dollars.

For his latest work called “Black Adam” he will be pocketing around 22 million dollars.

