Today’s Matches: Necaxa vs Chivas, live the Liga MX match: Matchday 10 results and goals at the time of Apertura 2022

90+2′ | Necaxa 0-4 Chivas | The match ends in Victoria, Chivas win their first match of Apertura 2022.

86′ | Necaxa 0-4 Chivas | El Rebao does not stop insisting in this final part of the match despite having a very wide advantage.

80′ | Necaxa 0-4 Chivas | In the last 10 minutes of the match at the Victoria de Aguascalientes, the Chivas were close to adding their first win of the tournament.

74′ | Necaxa 0-4 Chivas | The hydroclides try to put their hands in and knock on Miguel Jimnez’s door.

68′ | Necaxa 0-4 Chivas | GOOOOOL OF CHIVAS! ngel Zaldvar deceives the goalkeeper and with his left leg shapes the Flock’s win.

66′ | Necaxa 0-3 Chivas | PENALTY FOR THE FLOCK! The VAR comes into action and the whistle blows his hand inside the area.

60′ | Necaxa 0-3 Chivas | The hydroclides continue without reacting and have not even put their hands in the face of a total rojiblanco dominance.

53′ | Necaxa 0-3 Chivas | GOOOOOOOL OF CHIVAS! Fernando Beltrn scores a great goal with his left leg after a very good triangulation by the Rebao, the Mexican midfielder enters the area by surprise and the Chivas already thrash him.

49′ | Necaxa 0-2 Chivas | The Rayos begin with the entire second half, Facundo Batista crashes the ball into the post with a shot from his right foot.

46′ | Necaxa 0-2 Chivas | Actions resume at the Victoria Stadium.

45+5′ | Necaxa 0-2 Chivas | The first 45 minutes end in Aguascalientes, the Rebao already wins it by two goals.

43′ | Necaxa 0-2 Chivas | Final stretch of the match in Victoria, Chivas are close to obtaining their first victory of the tournament.

39′ | Necaxa 0-2 Chivas | The Sacred Flock does not lower its arms and looks for the third of the match.

33′ | Necaxa 0-2 Chivas | GOOOOOOOL OF CHIVAS! Roberto Alvarado closed the clamp and the Rebao Sagrado increased the advantage in a couple of minutes, now the center went down the right wing by Alexis Vega.

29′ | Necaxa 0-1 Chivas | GOOOOOOOL OF CHIVAS! Ángel Zaldvar opens the scoring in the Victoria. Thanks to a good center on the left side by Isaac Brizuela, the Rebao attacker pushed the ball with his right leg into the small area.

27′ | Necaxa 0-0 Chivas | Alexis Vega wants to surprise Malagn and sends the ball over the top. Chivas warn and the game continues without breaking.

19′ | Necaxa 0-0 Chivas | The Rays are already beginning to put conditions on the pitch.

10′ | Necaxa 0-0 Chivas | The Sacred Flock has looked good in these minutes, with great intensity they have faced the commitment well.

02′ | Necaxa 0-0 Chivas | Jos Joaqun Esquivel is the first cautioned of the commitment, this after a hard foul on Alexis Vega.

01′ | Necaxa 0-0 Chivas | The whistle blows the whistle for the start of the opening match of matchday number 10 of Apertura 2022, the ball is already rolling at the Victoria de Aguascalientes.

Background and latest results of Necaxa vs Chivas in Liga MX

Necaxa 0-1 Guadalajara | Closure 2022

Guadalajara 2-1 Necaxa | opening 2021

Guadalajara 2-2 Necaxa | Guardians 2021

Guadalajara 1-0 Necaxa | Guardians Repechage 2020

Necaxa 1-2 Guadalajara | guardians 2020

How do both teams arrive?

Guadalajara comes from recovering a point in the Clsico Tapatoy of not having activity in the middle of the week. So he arrives with a break time to visit the Rayos. On the other hand, the pupils of Jimmy Lozano achieved a draw against Puebla on Tuesday and hope for a win that will help them get into the top four places. However, the results do not favor Necaxa when facing the ‘rojiblancos’, since his last victory occurred in the 2019 Apertura. And it will undoubtedly be a difficult test for both teams.

