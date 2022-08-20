To generate social welfare, Governor David Monreal provides scholarships, uniforms and school supplies in Villa García

Eloisa Chiquito de León is a student at the Colegio de Bachilleres who today received her Benito Juárez scholarship from President David Monreal Ávila, a support granted by the Government of Mexico, in coordination with the state government, in order to generate greater opportunities for economic and social development. for new generations and regenerate the social fabric.

On behalf of her classmates and fellow high school graduates, Eloisa assured the president that without this scholarship many would not be able to continue their studies, for which she thanked him, as well as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the support they give to youth.

This Friday, Monreal Ávila went to the community of Los Campos, in the municipality of Villa García, to, together with the Subdelegate for Development Programs, Sergio Casas Valadez, deliver Benito Juárez scholarships to students of basic and upper secondary education, and not He only met with the direct beneficiaries but also with the mothers and fathers of the family.

To them, the Governor reiterated his commitment to education, convinced that it is the only instrument for transformation: “That is why I have come to tell you that I am not going to haggle over public policies in order to move Zacatecas forward.”

In this sense, in addition to the scholarships, the president gave basic education students free uniforms and school supplies that he disperses throughout the state as part of his decision to strengthen education and support the economy of families.

He informed them that, for various educational support, in coordination with the Government of Mexico, represented in Zacatecas by Delegate Verónica Díaz Robles, he had 400 million pesos available for the back-to-school operation.

“I tell young people and children that there are alternatives to get ahead because education is the tool to form better citizens, since it is you who in the not too distant future are going to be in charge of running the state,” added the president. in Los Campos, one of the communities in southwestern Zacatecas furthest from the capital.

The Secretary of Social Development, Carlos Zúñiga Rivera, and the mother of the beneficiary family, Jessica Hurtado, also accompanied the Governor to the delivery of the support.