Thor: Love and Thunder – The former flames of the God of Thunder in these concept art discarded from the film
Thor: Love and Thunder – The former flames of the God of Thunder in these concept art discarded from Taika Waititi’s film.
The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.
In the montage scene that tells the adventures of the God of Thunder in Marvel Cinematic Universe we discover that Thor, before knowing Jane Foster on the Landhe had had other romantic relationships, in particular with one Pirateess (Aunt Kelly) and one Woman Wolf (Elsa Pataky).
In these hours the illustrator Dane Hallett shared some discarded concept art of Thor: Love and Thunder showing some six-armed female figures which, apparently, were cut from the movie Taika Waititi. It is unclear, however, whether these former superhero flames were cut from the final cut or if they were discarded during pre-production. Below you can find the photos: