This Xiaomi 5G has a surname “Pro” and is a great purchase for only 200 euros

The Chinese smartphone not only has 5G, but also a complete feature sheet. Again a POCO stands as one of the best purchases for 200 euros.

if you are looking for a complete mobile and at a good price, you know very well that Xiaomi is one of the firms that offer the most options. However, precisely because of this multitude of terminals, it can be somewhat difficult to find the best alternative. Today we come with a recommendation that can help you.

A powerful and balanced mobile for 200 euros? The POCO M4 Pro 5Gwhich falls to 209 euros on AliExpress, it is one of the best buys. It not only comes with a striking design, but also with a 90 Hz screen, one of the MediaTek-manufactured chips and a battery that lasts everything.

This mobile is a great buy

On the front of this POCO, a 6.6-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution that moves quickly and smoothly thanks to its 90Hz refresh. The rear of the POCO M4 Pro 5G is no nonsense, it comes with a large black module that, contrasting with the striking colors in which it is available, attracts all eyes.

The Dimension 810 is in charge of giving life to this POCO, one of the processors manufactured by the Chinese MediaTek. The Asian company is doing very well and its chips show that they are up to the task in the mid-range. In addition, you can jump to the 5G connectivity and enjoy the maximum connection speed.

MediaTek Dimension 810

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.6″ Full HD+ 90Hz IPS display

2 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

NFC, 5G, jack and FM radio

We came across 2 cameras on the back of this POCO: it collects good images with its 50 megapixel main camera and his wide angle sensor 8 megapixel camera made by Sony. In the little hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera for selfies, TikTok or any other app you take advantage of.

In its entrails there is also a battery that reaches 5,000 mAh and that you can load at full speed thanks to its 33W of power. In addition, it comes with a side fingerprint reader, face unlock, NFC and, as we have said, 5G connectivity.

You cannot fail with the Xiaomi mobile. This POCO M4 Pro 5G is capable of offering a good experience, It is a mobile that will give you the maximum value for your money. However, it is not the only good option in the Chinese firm’s catalogue.

If you are not convinced by this POCO there are other interesting alternatives, such as the Redmi Note 11S. By just over 200 euros It offers a 90 Hz AMOLED screen, one of MediaTek’s gaming processors and a 108-megapixel main camera. Doesn’t sound bad, right?

