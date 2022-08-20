This was the movie for which Angelina Jolie won the Oscar

Angelina Jolie He started his career at a very young age. From the very first moment, she managed to surprise the audience with her talent and amazing beauty. In this way, several producers and directors began to open the doors for him to be part of ambitious projects.

Over the years, he surprised us by being part of films that reached important numbers at the world box office and were applauded by specialized critics. Likewise, she was also encouraged to debut as a director and she even joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without a doubt, he did everything and in everything he excelled.

Because she is a woman who was born to be a star, it didn’t take long for her to catch the attention of the Academy. Several years ago, she was nominated for a Oscar award and, although he competed with great colleagues, he ended up taking the award home.

Angelina Jolie, owner of an Oscar award and great successes.

The day Angelina Jolie received her first Oscar

The actress became one of the protagonists of girl interrupteda film of the drama genre that came out in 1999 and was directed by james mangold. It is based on the memoirs written by the author susanna kaysenwhich were published in 1993 and delves into her experiences as a patient in a psychiatric hospital after being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

In this production, Angelina Jolie he put himself in Lisa’s shoes. A character with whom the protagonist of the story, Winona Ryder, forms a bond from the first moment. As expected, both performers fascinated the audience with their work and were applauded non-stop.

Although the star stranger things He had already succeeded in other blockbuster films, the truth is that the ex of Brad Pitt He was just taking his first steps in that profession. For this reason, his way of showing off in front of the cameras was even more commented on and even caught the attention of the Academy.

Angelina Jolie with her first Oscar award.

In 2000 she was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actresswhere she competed with colleagues who had more experience than her in the world of cinematography: Tony Colette (The sixth Sense); Catherine Keener (How to be John Malkovich); Samantha Morton (chords and disagreements) and Chloe Sevigny (Boys Don’t Cry).

However, she managed to win the Oscar. When the presenter said her name, the actress broke into tears and shared this joy with her loved ones. She quickly took the stage, where she was grateful for this recognition. Without a doubt, this award was the push she needed to become the star she is today.

For said gala, Angelina Jolie was accompanied by James Haven, his brother. As for clothing, she decided to wear a black Versace dress that marked his curves and fully enhanced his beauty. Her wardrobe was completed with some diamonds, as well as her long loose hair.

Although the actress was on everyone’s lips for having obtained the Oscar by girl interrupted, also did it for a strong statement that generated controversy. At the after party hosted by Vanity Fair, the star declared, “I’m so in love with my brother right now,” before kissing him on the mouth. A few years later, she assured that what they had at that moment was simply a test of pure love: “We are best friends. And it was not a strange tongue kiss. It is very sad that something so pure and beautiful has become a circus.”

