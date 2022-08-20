This video of Rick Astley recreating his legendary meme is the best thing you’ll see on the internet today

An insurance company brings back the legendary meme 35 years later, with an epic marketing campaign.

I do not hide, I am an unconditional fan of the memes of the “Rickroll”. The world of memes is a place that can sometimes be difficult to understand, but in the eighties Rick Astley unknowingly created one of the pillars of this hilarious universe. “Never Gonna Give You Up” It was a great song that became popular in the eighties, and played at full volume in the discos well into the nineties. Later, like many songs of the time, it was replaced in the mainstream by another theme. However, the internet has given it a second life.

The video clip of the song and the song they began to be used to troll userswho accessed the link thinking they would find something else and ran into Astley’s hypnotic dance moves.

Nobody knows very well how a meme is born or how much life it can have, but this one seems to be of the few cases of immortality in the sector. The “Rickroll” continues to be successful even today, and who else and who least has eaten a joke of these ever.

A second life for the internet’s most legendary meme

Well, taking advantage of the bombshell and repercussion that this topic has on the internet, the insurance company CSAA Insurance Group has carried out one of the most original marketing campaigns that we have seen in recent years. The company has hired the singer (who is still giving concerts by the way) and has recreated the video clip of the legendary song 35 years later. The camera and production shots are practically identical, it is a masterpiece of parodies and an unexpected remake that people have received with applause on social networks.

It also makes a lot of sense that it was an insurance company that carried out this campaign. “Never Gonna Give You Up” does a series of promises during the lyrics in which Rick Astley promises to “not quit”, “not to disappoint”, “not to make someone cry”. It is a letter that perfectly can be extrapolated to the treatment that an insurer promises its clients, and the people of CSAA have been able to approach the announcement with exceptional mamera.

Social networks, as expected, They have gone crazy to see Rick Astley 35 years later again in his legendary video clip. It is incredible to see how a singer or actor can have a second life in parallel to his career because of memes. Astley hit him in the 80’s era, but also Travolta, and believe it or not many people know him for the Pulp Fiction meme holding the jacket, completely bewildered. Like him, Nicolas Cage, Willem Dafoe or Keanu Reeves will forever be etched in the history of the internet.