This is the luxurious life of her daughter True’s nanny who goes with her everywhere

It is not a secret that the Kardashian have nannies to take care of their children and take care of them while they work or go on trips.

Much has been said about the demanding rules that must be met, and many say that the famous sisters treat them badly, but the truth is that this is not the case.

The nannies of Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie, but yes the Khloé, and what has been seen is that the famous treats her like one of the family.

Is about Andrew Cooper, who through their networks, shows the life of luxuries she wears as a babysitter for True, whom she treats as if she were her daughter.

Andreza Cooper has been babysitting True Thompson for over two years, the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

through their networks, constantly shares photos with both True and Khloé in their luxurious mansion and on some trips What does the member of the clan do?

And it is clearly Khloé takes Andreza on her trips to take care of her daughter, so she has the opportunity to see the incredible and luxurious places that the Kardashian goes and have a luxurious life like that of the famous sisters..

Traveling on Kylie’s private jet, going to paradisiacal places, discovering new countries, luxurious gifts, are some of the advantages of the young woman, who unleashes envy in networks.

Also, The nanny is a very talented and capable woman, as she is a specialist in newborns, a postpartum doula, and helps many mothers and women in raising their children.

Andreza has always made it clear that he loves Khloé and True very much, and even the famous sister has also shown her love and admiration on different occasions.

And even Khloé has given him lavish gifts, and has even thrown him birthday parties complete with cake and all. proving that she is a very noble boss, and giving the best treatment to her nanny.