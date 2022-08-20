This is the last we know about Angelina Jolie’s lawsuit against Brad Pitt involving the FBI

Photo credit: Justin Tallis – PA Images – Getty Images

The divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is being as mediatic as their marriage was in its day. In 2016, the couple communicated their decision to take different paths and, since then, many details have come to light that show that their relationship was only idyllic for the gallery. Over the years, we learned that the trigger for the breakup was a discussion they had on a flight from Nice to the United Statesmonths before splitting in September 2016.

Page Six publishes that Angelina Jolie wants to know why the FBI did not press charges against the father of her children, despite having provided them with the report of injuries and the testimony of the children after that unfortunate incident. According to said medium, the actress of ‘Maleficent’ filed a lawsuit under the name of Jane Done in which she requests the investigation documents from the intelligence agency, in an invention to find out the reasons that would have led them to make such a decision.

In addition, the aforementioned medium has revealed new details about the incident that led Angelina Jolie to file for divorce, and the truth is that the actress’s story is shocking. In the FBI report, Angelina stated that her husband was already “gone” from the moment they boarded the plane on September 14, 2016. According to Jolie’s account, Pitt, who was under the influence of alcohol , “grabbed her by the head, shaking her”, after taking her to the bathroom.

“You f****** this family”, snapped the actor to his then wife. When one of her children asked Angelina if she was okay, he replied, “She’s not okay. She’s crazy.” The boy, whose identity is unknown, shouted: “It’s not her, it’s you!” Afterwards, Brad ran towards the boy, although Angelina stopped him and ended up with injuries to his elbow and back for it. But this was not the only incident that occurred during the flight, and the actress reveals that, at another point in the flight, Brad threw beer on her while she slept.

When they landed, Angelina said that she would go with the children to a hotel, but he tried to hold them back and they spent 20 minutes without being able to get out of the plane. According to the account of the actress, Brad said: “You will not take my damn children” and then he pushed her. Six days after this shady incident, Angelina filed for divorce, sending photos of the injuries to the FBI. Although today they are legally divorced, the custody of her four children is still unresolved.