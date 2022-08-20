This is the irresistible Hotel Bel-Air: the favorite place of Hollywood stars

There are places where celebrities go to be seen, and there are other weird places where celebrities go not to be seen. Nevertheless, There’s only one place that has gracefully welcomed celebrities to its seemingly secret garden for over 70 years: Hotel Bel-Air.. The Prince of Wales reportedly said: “I slept better in the Bel Air Presidential Suite than in any other hotel in the world. Tom Cruise once commented: “I have lived in the Hotel Bel-Air and I always feel very comfortable there.” What is it about this classic hotel, complete with swans no less, that endures as a haven for Hollywood? On a recent visit to Hotel Bel-Air I think I discovered it.

dorchestercollection.com

Although it is only a few miles from Sunset Blvd, the drive to Hotel Bel-Air is nondescript along a narrow driveway marked by colossal hedges and elegant gates that wrap around the mansions and estates Bel-Air is known for. Subtle pink signs point to the property’s address, but aside from these signs, Hotel Bel-Air appears just around the corner like any house in a neighborhood. Except, of course, that this neighborhood is Bel-Air, and hardly any houses are found casually on a street.

Upon arrival, there is a huge old tree literally emerging through the bridge on the main trail, and trees filled with birds of paradise, miniature yellow daffodils, swaying red bougainvillea and orange blossoms framing the walkway. The trickle of water from a nearby fountain is relaxing. There doesn’t seem to be anyone around, and that’s on purpose. This is the most special time I have ever had at Hotel Bel-Air.

Over the bridge, one can wander towards the lobby from the hotel to the right (low-key, again by design), or stop by the open-air restaurant of Wolfgang Puck, who often swings by himself to greet guests on their way home located a few blocks from the hotel. .

I’ve always found him endearing (and I met him twice at the restaurant), and it’s another reason why Hotel Bel-Air maintains not only its low key, but its remarkable warmth: it’s an irresistible feeling of coming home. Celebrities still get it. Long after the stays of Marilyn Monroe, the Beatles, Richard Nixon, Doris Day and many others, the Hollywood elite still find their way home to Hotel Bel-Air.

dorchestercollection.com

Fashion “royalty” Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Isaac Mizrahi, and Oscar de la Renta reportedly hang out often. Russell Crowe held his Oscar night party in one of the hotel’s 45 suites in 2001. Oprah Winfrey welcomed the cast of friends for her final interview at the hotel, and Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston had lunch with her. As Prince Charles once described, Hotel Bel-Air is like “staying at a rich friend’s house.” Even if you are rich and famous, everyone can enjoy this pleasure.

The rich warmth of Hotel Bel-Air continues inside its 103 rooms and suites, thanks to the stellar design eye of Canadian Alexandra Champalimaud. My suite had a real fireplace, fitted and lit every night by a doorman, wide patio doors, heated limestone floors, and a little bottle of lavender pillow spray to lure me to sleep.

Other suites feature two-panel fireplaces, private infinity-edge spa pools, and the most luxurious bathrobes imaginable. Given the variety of suites with their custom design motifs, such as the Grace Kelly and Chalon suites, it’s a good idea to ask the reservations team for recommendations on which suite or room to book.

Some people visit a hotel once, perhaps for a business trip or vacation. I like to think of Hotel Bel-Air, where celebrities also go, as a luxurious house that you return to often.. With its utmost discretion and warmth, Hotel Bel-Air is a much-loved place.