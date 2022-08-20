This is the irresistible Hotel Bel-Air: the favorite place of Hollywood stars

There are places where celebrities go to be seen, and there are other weird places where celebrities go not to be seen. Nevertheless, There’s only one place that has gracefully welcomed celebrities to its seemingly secret garden for over 70 years: Hotel Bel-Air.. The Prince of Wales reportedly said: “I slept better in the Bel Air Presidential Suite than in any other hotel in the world. Tom Cruise once commented: “I have lived in the Hotel Bel-Air and I always feel very comfortable there.” What is it about this classic hotel, complete with swans no less, that endures as a haven for Hollywood? On a recent visit to Hotel Bel-Air I think I discovered it.

dorchestercollection.com

Although it is only a few miles from Sunset Blvd, the drive to Hotel Bel-Air is nondescript along a narrow driveway marked by colossal hedges and elegant gates that wrap around the mansions and estates Bel-Air is known for. Subtle pink signs point to the property’s address, but aside from these signs, Hotel Bel-Air appears just around the corner like any house in a neighborhood. Except, of course, that this neighborhood is Bel-Air, and hardly any houses are found casually on a street.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker